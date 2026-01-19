‘Can’t Slap Her, She Would…’: Rani Mukerji Is ‘Scared’ Of Daughter Adira ‘Because She Is An Alpha Kid’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 12:07 IST

Rani Mukerji says she’s “scared” of her Gen Alpha daughter Adira, calling her fearless and outspoken, and admits parenting today requires a very different approach.

Rani Mukerji has often revealed how her 10-year-old daughter, Adira Chopra, is her biggest cheerleader. Rani Mukerji, in a fresh interview, spoke about how her daughter, who belongs to Gen Alpha, often scares her as she is fearless in her approach.

Speaking to Zoom, Mukerji shared, “After my dad (Ram Mukherjee) passed away, I really miss getting his feedback on my performance. It is tough, but God balances things. He gave me my daughter. She is extremely close to me, and she is extremely proud of me. My daughter has taken my father’s place. She is my biggest cheerleader today. Though she has not seen my films because she’s too attached and she feels sad when she sees me cry, she finds it difficult to watch me on screen. She likes to see me when I’m dancing and when I am happy on screen. She loves Hichki, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Bunty Aur Babli. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was tough for her to watch because, in the first scene, I die, so I couldn’t go beyond that.”

Speaking about how her daughter doesn’t like her when she puts on makeup, Rani shared, “When I am wearing makeup, she tells me, ‘Mamma, you are not looking like my mother.’ So when I remove my makeup and come to her, she tells me, ‘Now you look like my mother.’”

Sharing how she consciously chooses how she wants to approach her daughter, she said, “She also fires me. She is Gen Alpha, so she fires me, and I have to listen to her. Because every generation changes. I used to get slaps from my mom. I can’t expect to do that with her because she would slap me back. During my National Award, she was jumping in the house while the National Awards were happening. It’s very sweet, but because she is an Alpha kid, I am very scared of her.”

About Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji is making headlines ever since the trailer of Mardaani 3 was released. Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.

The trailer for Rani Mukerji’s starrer Mardaani 3 was unveiled earlier this week, taking audiences into the chilling disappearance of young girls. The 3-minute, 16-second trailer opens with the return of Rani Mukerji as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is set to “race against time” to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking.

