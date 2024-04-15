সোমবার , ১৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Carnage at Chinnaswamy! Records galore as Sunrisers Hyderabad post highest IPL total ever again | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to have developed a habit of setting records as they amassed 287/3 for the highest-ever Indian Premier League total on Monday to better their own record of 277 in this edition of the tournament.
SRH, having been invited to bat first by hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru, surpassed their previous score achieved last month, courtesy of opener Travis Head‘s sensational 102 off just 41 balls.
SRH, true to their habit of starting with a bang, began the game in familiar fashion. After assessing the pitch in the first over, Head and Abhishek Sharma wasted no time in unleashing their aggression against the RCB bowlers.

Head emerged as the primary aggressor, displaying impeccable timing as the ball effortlessly soared off his bat, often finding its way into the stands.
SRH raced to 100 without losing a wicket in a mere 7.1 overs. Abhishek also quickly joined the onslaught before being dismissed for a solid 34.
Yet, Head showed no signs of slowing down, continuing his onslaught and reaching a remarkable 102 before eventually departing.

The onslaught persisted as Heinrich Klaasen joined the fray, smashing a half-century off just 23 balls. His glorious strokes kept the scoring rate soaring.
After his departure, Abdul Samad further compounded the damage as he struck a quickfire 37 off 10-ball cameo. Aiden Markram too didn’t sit back and further helped his team to surpass the 277 mark, a record that they set just a few games ago.
Take a look at the records that were shattered during SRH’s carnage:

  • SRH’s total of 287/3 not only stands as the highest in IPL history but also marks the highest ever in franchise cricket.
  • This stands as the second-highest total ever recorded in T20 cricket, second only to Nepal’s 314/3 against Mongolia during the Hangzhou Asian Games.
  • SRH hammered 22 sixes, marking the most ever in an IPL innings, surpassing RCB’s previous record of 21 set against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
  • Four RCB bowlers have conceded 50+ runs – there have never been more than two bowlers doing the same previously in an IPL innings. Reece Topley (1/68), Yash Dayal (0/51), Lockie Ferguson (2/52), Vijaykumar Vyshak (0/64)





