শনিবার , ৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina’s route to final explained | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ৩, ২০২২
1670056929 photo


Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds begin on Sunday and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners.
* Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA’S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?
* Argentina’s Round of 16 tie will be against Australia, the runners-up of Group D.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA’S POTENTIAL QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS?
* If Argentina beat Australia, they could face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, provided the Group A winners are able to beat the runners-up from Group B – the United States.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?
* If Argentina were to make it to the semi-finals, they could face Group F runners-up Croatia or South American rivals Brazil (Group G winners).
WHO COULD ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL?
* If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Portugal (Group H winners).





