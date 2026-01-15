Céline Dion Honours Late Husband René Angélil On Death Anniversary: ‘You Taught Us to Be Strong’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 05:37 IST

Céline Dion is honoring the enduring love she shared with her late husband, René Angélil, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. The legendary singer took a moment to reflect on their life together, sharing a deeply emotional tribute that resonated with fans across the world.

On Wednesday, January 14, the “Because You Loved Me” singer, 57, posted a touching message on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. Alongside the note, Dion shared a serene photograph of Angélil — a sunlit portrait placed atop a piano in a carpeted room — offering a quiet, intimate glimpse into her remembrance.

“Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade,” Dion wrote in a joint statement with their sons René-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 15.

“Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch,” the note continued. “We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong.”

“We love you more, every day and every year,” the family concluded.

Dion and Angélil’s relationship began long before fame reshaped her life. The two first met when Dion auditioned for Angélil at the age of 12. Their professional bond gradually turned personal, and they went on their first official date when she was 19. The couple kept their relationship private until getting engaged in 1993.

They married in a lavish ceremony on December 17, 1994, at Montréal’s Notre-Dame Basilica — a moment that marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership both personally and professionally.

Their family grew over the years with the birth of their first son, René-Charles, in January 2001. In May 2010, Dion and Angélil welcomed twins Nelson and Eddy, completing their family.

Remembering René Angélil’s Legacy

Angélil passed away on January 14, 2016, following a long battle with throat cancer, just two days before his 74th birthday. At the time, his representative said, “René Angélil, 73, passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer.” The statement also requested privacy for the family.

Dion has continued to honor Angélil’s memory in the years since. In January 2025, she marked what would have been his 83rd birthday with another heartfelt tribute. “Today is your birthday, but the date doesn’t matter because there isn’t a day that we aren’t celebrating life with you,” she wrote.

“You are a part of us every day in the memories we cherish,” she added. Reflecting on old photos and videos, Dion concluded, “We celebrate you always. Happy Birthday René, Notre Amour.”

