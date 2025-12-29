সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Madhuri Dixit Honours Late Actor Dharmendra, Praises His Humility: ‘A Thorough Gentleman’ | Bollywood News Confirmed: Virat Kohli to play third Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi; date, opponent and venue revealed | Cricket News কৃষক প্রশিক্ষণ উদ্ভোধন,আয়োজনে : কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ অধিদপ্তর, কুতুবদিয়া, কক্সবাজার। Brigitte Bardot, 1960s French Film Icon & Animal Rights Activist, Passes Away At 91 | SHOWBIZ দুপুরে নয়াপল্টন অফিসে যাবেন তারেক রহমান ‘All This Happened After…’: Drishyam 3 Director Reacts To Akshaye Khanna’s Sudden Exit | Bollywood News World Record! Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20Is | Cricket News ‘Smriti Mandhana threatened never to speak to Harmanpreet Kaur’: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals why | Cricket News Actress Shobana Shares Photo With Daughter For First Time, Fans Thrilled At Resemblance Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB’s Rs 7 crore buy fails to fire, falls cheaply | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Confirmed: Virat Kohli to play third Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi; date, opponent and venue revealed | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Confirmed: Virat Kohli to play third Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi; date, opponent and venue revealed | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Star India batter Virat Kohli is set to turn out for Delhi in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told PTI on Monday. While the BCCI has mandated centrally contracted players to feature in at least two matches, Kohli has opted to play a third game as part of his preparation for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Why Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan is no longer safe for cricket | Bombay Sport Exchange

“As of now, he is playing. Virat have given his availability for three games,” Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley told PTI.Kohli has been in fine form in his first two appearances for Delhi, scoring 131 and 77 respectively. During the second innings, he also etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had taken 391 innings to get there.According to a BCCI source, although the Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is scheduled to assemble in Vadodara by January 8, there is a chance Kohli could report a day earlier to begin training.The three-match ODI series against the Black Caps will get underway at the same venue on January 11.Meanwhile, as reported earlier by PTI, senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be rested from the ODI series in line with workload management plans devised by the sports science team. Both players are expected to play a vital role for India in the home T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
World Record! Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20Is | Cricket News

World Record! Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20Is | Cricket News

‘Smriti Mandhana threatened never to speak to Harmanpreet Kaur’: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals why | Cricket News

‘Smriti Mandhana threatened never to speak to Harmanpreet Kaur’: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals why | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB’s Rs 7 crore buy fails to fire, falls cheaply | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB’s Rs 7 crore buy fails to fire, falls cheaply | Cricket News

‘We support him in what he’s done’: Australia coach Andrew McDonald backs under-fire MCG curator amid pitch controversy | Cricket News

‘We support him in what he’s done’: Australia coach Andrew McDonald backs under-fire MCG curator amid pitch controversy | Cricket News

Ashes: England suffer huge blow as pacer Gus Atkinson ruled out of 5th Test | Cricket News

Ashes: England suffer huge blow as pacer Gus Atkinson ruled out of 5th Test | Cricket News

‘Many similar bowlers available now’: Anil Kumble on Rashid Khan’s intimidation factor | Cricket News

‘Many similar bowlers available now’: Anil Kumble on Rashid Khan’s intimidation factor | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST