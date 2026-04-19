Deepika Padukone Confirms Second Pregnancy; Allu Arjun May Shift To Mumbai Amid Raaka Shoot | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 19, 2026, 22:00 IST

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh; reports say Allu Arjun may shift to Mumbai for Raaka shoot.

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy; reports suggest Allu Arjun may move to Mumbai for Raaka shoot.

Deepika Padukone pregnant: And just as Ranveer Singh basks in the glow of Dhurandhar franchise that has rewritten box office history, wife Deepika Padukone just dropped the biggest announcement of 2026 on Instagram. Baby number two is on the way. Deepika has announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh. The actor shared the news with a personal post featuring her daughter Dua, making the moment even more special.

For More: Deepika Padukone Confirms Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh, Daughter Dua Makes The Announcement

Is Allu Arjun shifting his base to Mumbai? The Icon Star is currently busy working on Atlee’s upcoming thriller Raaka, which will star him opposite Deepika Padukone. Now, as the shoot schedule intensifies, reports suggest that the actor is planning to move to Mumbai for the next two to three years to focus on the movie and avoid constant travel fully.

For More: Allu Arjun To Shift To Mumbai To Avoid Travel Amid Raaka’s Intense Shoot? Deets Inside

Justin Bieber turned Coachella into a full-blown frenzy once again, delivering a headline set on April 18 that blended nostalgia, surprise collaborations, and his signature stripped-down style.

For More: Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber Brings Billie Eilish, SZA On Stage For Viral Moments

In an industry often buzzing with rumours of rivalries and old tensions, some actors prefer to keep things simple and focused on the craft. For television star Shubhangi Atre, the priority seems clear… work comes first, everything else can take a backseat.

For More: Shubhangi Atre Says She Is Open To Working With Shilpa Shinde: ‘I Am An Actor’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has once again reiterated his opposition to Ranveer Singh playing the lead in the long-awaited film adaptation of Shaktimaan. However, this time, his stance comes with a layer of admiration for Singh’s acting prowess, especially after the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

For More: ‘I’m Losing Crores But…’: Mukesh Khanna On Rejecting Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan

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First Published: April 19, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Deepika Padukone Confirms Second Pregnancy; Allu Arjun May Shift To Mumbai Amid Raaka Shoot