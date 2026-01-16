Dhanush To Marry Mrunal Thakur On Valentine’s Day? Here’s What We Know | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 09:57 IST

Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth (daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) for 18 years, parted ways with her in 2022.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, who have been dating each other for a long time now, are planning to get married soon. If a latest report is to be believed, the couple is planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day (February 14) this year. As reported by the Free Press Journal, Dhanush and Mrunal’s alleged wedding would be a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends.

While the rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal’s wedding have left fans excited, it should be noted that neither of the actors has issued an official statement yet, either confirming or denying the rumours.

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Dhanush?

Rumours of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s romantic relationship have been making headlines for a long time now. It all started in August 2025 when the two actors were spotted at the premiere of Mrunal’s film Son Of Sardaar 2. Prior to this, Mrunal’s presence at the wrap party of Dhanush’s film, Tere Ishq Mein, also raised eyebrows. Interestingly, Mrunal also follows Dhanush’s sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram.

Previously, a well-placed source exclusively confirmed News18 Showsha about Dhanush and Mrunal’s dating and said, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts.”

However, Mrunal addressed their dating speculations last year when she clarified that Dhanush is “just a good friend”.

Dhanush’s Previous Marriage

As for Dhanush, he was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 18 years before they announced their separation in 2022. The former couple met on the set of his 2003 film, Kadhal Kondaen. They share two sons – Yatra and Linga.

First Published: January 16, 2026, 09:57 IST