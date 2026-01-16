Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 01:46 IST

With Akshaye Khanna rumoured to appear in Dhurandhar 2, revisit how his character Rehman Dakait was killed in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller.

Akshaye Khanna played Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. (Photo Credit: X)

With just two months left for the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar Part 2, post-production work on the spy thriller is currently in full swing. The sequel is set to continue the high-stakes narrative following the death of Rehman Dakait, the menacing antagonist played by Akshaye Khanna in the first installment.

While Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari will now face a new threat in the form of Bade Sahab, whose identity remains under wraps, recent reports suggest that Akshaye Khanna may still be part of Dhurandhar 2, albeit through flashback sequences. Though details about his appearance remain tightly guarded, the buzz has prompted fans to revisit the events that led to Rehman Dakait’s dramatic demise in Part 1.

How Does Rehman Dakait Die In Dhurandhar?

The story follows Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating undercover in Pakistan. Hamza skillfully infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s inner circle, gaining the trust of the gangster and his men. He subtly plants the idea of capturing Lyari, gradually pushing Rehman toward greater political and criminal ambitions.

Initially, Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi) appears to be Hamza’s ally. However, as political tensions escalate, Jameel becomes Rehman’s adversary. Rehman’s closest alliance is with Major Iqbal, with whom he conspires to plan the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Seeking revenge for the terror unleashed in India, Hamza carefully manipulates Jameel by fueling his resentment toward Rehman.

To further cement his position, Hamza marries Jameel’s daughter, winning the politician’s confidence. Alongside SP Chaudhary (Sanjay Dutt), a feared encounter specialist, Hamza orchestrates the final plan to eliminate Rehman Dakait.

Hamza’s Secret Mission And The Final Twist

Trusting Hamza completely, Rehman accompanies him in a car, unaware of the betrayal awaiting him. When suspicion sets in, it is already too late. Hamza brutally kills Rehman and stages the act as an assassination attempt. He rushes him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but Rehman is declared dead on arrival.

The news is passed on to Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor), Rehman’s cousin, who rises as the new face of the gang and consolidates his power. The climax delivers a chilling revelation when Hamza opens his secret diary, striking off Rehman’s name with invisible ink. It is revealed that Hamza’s real identity is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a man on death row trained by Ajay Sanyal to lead Operation Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for release on March 19 and also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, along with the returning ensemble cast.

