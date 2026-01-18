Dhurandhar 2 Teaser To Be Attached With Border 2 In Theatres? Here’s What We Know | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 20:54 IST

Fans are in for a double treat as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 teaser will reportedly be attached to Border 2, which is releasing on January 23.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, created a storm at the box office, and fans are now eagerly waiting for its second part, Dhurandhar 2, which will release in March. While audiences wait with bated breath for updates on the second installment, Bollywood Hungama reports that Aditya Dhar has re-edited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar in the form of a teaser. This newly crafted teaser will be attached to the screenings of Border 2, which is set to hit theatres on January 23. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and others.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals.” The source further added, “Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive.” Meanwhile, the report also stated that the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will drop towards the end of February.

Dhurandhar 2 will lock horns with Yash starrer Toxic at the box office with both films slated to release on March 19. While earlier netizens speculated whether Dhurandhar makers will shift the release date of the second part, Aditya Dhar confirmed that there will be no postponement, and that the film will release on March 19, as revealed earlier.

The clarification came after a fan, who had watched Dhurandhar multiple times in theatres, tagged the filmmaker and poured out praise for the film. The fan wrote, “I think it is more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre and honestly, I am still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again… You are truly a GOAT director, can’t wait for Dhurandhar 2! India is blessed to have a director like you!” Reposting the message, Dhar responded with a clear confirmation, writing, “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!” — effectively shutting down all postponement rumours.

