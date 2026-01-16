Dolly Javed Was ‘Very Sad’ After Being Compared To Sister Uorfi Javed: ‘For Two Weeks…’ | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 13:01 IST

Dolly Javed overcame comparisons after her debut on Follow Kar Lo Yaar, focusing on building her own identity and expressing pride in her sister’s achievements.

Uorfi Javed was last seen in The Traitors. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dolly Javed, the sister of internet personality and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed, has gradually carved her own identity on social media. Known for her stylish, relatable fashion choices, Dolly has built a steady following by sharing outfit inspirations, beauty content, and glimpses of her daily life. However, when she made her first on-screen appearance on Uorfi’s show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, she was subjected to many comparisons with her sister, which ended up affecting her.

“I think when Follow Kar Lo Yaar came, there were so many comparisons, and it really got to my head. For two weeks, I was very sad because of all the comparisons. But then I realised, so what? I feel like I have to make my own place. I have not done any work yet. Follow Kar Lo Yaar was my first reality show. Obviously, people will compare. I had to realise that this is my journey and I have to make my own space by doing work so that people know there is a difference between her and me,” Dolly told The Free Press Journal.

She continued, “At the end of the day, I do not see her as Uorfi Javed — I see her as my sister. I am proud of her. My sister is a rockstar. I know how hard she has worked and everything she has struggled with. People can say whatever they want, but I will take my time and make my own name. Even if I become very famous, I would still like for us to be called sisters because I am proud of my sisters.”

“Honestly, I did not talk to her about this at all. I just gave myself therapy in my mind and accepted the situation. I did not want to have an awkward conversation because things can get twisted, especially when your sister is doing well. I realised it is more of a me problem than her problem. It is an insecurity that comes from within, and only when I do work and make my own place will it be fine,” Dolly concluded.

