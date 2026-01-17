Don 3: Atlee Not In Talks To Direct Shah Rukh Khan, Rumours ‘Completely Untrue’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 20:11 IST

Amid reports of Shah Rukh Khan returning to Don 3 with Atlee as director, sources clarify that the filmmaker was never approached and has no connection to the film.

After Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, speculation around the future of the iconic franchise has been relentless. Several reports recently claimed that Shah Rukh Khan was considering returning to the role of Don, but only if Jawan director Atlee was brought on board to helm the project. However, sources close to the film have now firmly dismissed these claims.

Atlee Not in the Picture for Don 3

Putting an end to the buzz, a source associated with the project told Hindustan Times, “The rumors around Atlee being brought on Don 3 are completely untrue. Atlee has never been approached for the film and has nothing to do with the franchise.” The clarification makes it clear that no discussions involving Atlee have taken place so far.

Atlee on His Experience Working With Shah Rukh Khan

While Atlee may not be connected to Don 3, his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan remains one of the most talked-about pairings in recent years. Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2023, the filmmaker had reflected on the experience, saying, “I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we’ll make something bigger than Jawan.”

Jawan’s Record-Breaking Run

Released on September 7, 2023, Jawan went on to become one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films, entering the ₹1000 crore club globally within just 18 days. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, with Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone making memorable cameo appearances. The action entertainer released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

What We Know About Don 3 So Far

The third instalment of the Don franchise was officially announced by Farhan Akhtar in August 2023, with Ranveer Singh introduced as the new Don through a slick announcement teaser. In the video, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera, lighting a cigarette before turning around and declaring his identity as Don. Before him, the character had been immortalised by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in earlier versions.

As of now, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the final cast and direction of Don 3, leaving fans eagerly waiting for clarity on the franchise’s next chapter.

January 17, 2026, 20:00 IST

