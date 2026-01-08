বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৩১ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Drama at PSL team auction! Former Multan Sultans owner withdraws: ‘South Punjab is where my heart is’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Drama at PSL team auction! Former Multan Sultans owner withdraws: ‘South Punjab is where my heart is’ | Cricket News


Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen and Mohsin Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen has decided to stay away from the auction for the two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises. The auction is being held today in Islamabad at the Jinnah Convention Centre, where the league is expanding from six to eight teams.

India vs New Zealand ODIs preview: Captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer in focus

Just hours before the bidding began, Ali Tareen shared his decision on social media platform X. He wrote, “After careful consideration, my family and I have decided not to participate in today’s PSL franchise auction.” The announcement surprised many, as Tareen was expected to be one of the prominent bidders.In his message, Tareen explained that his journey with the PSL was never only about business or team ownership. “Our time with Multan Sultans was never just about owning a cricket team. It was about South Punjab. About giving a voice to a region that had been overlooked for too long,” he wrote. He said this sense of purpose guided everything they built while owning the Multan Sultans.Tareen made it clear that his connection to South Punjab remains strong. “If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home,” he added. For now, he plans to enjoy the league as a fan rather than an owner. “This year, I’ll be in the stands. Cheering for players on and celebrating with the fans,” he said.He also hinted at a possible return in the future, especially if Multan becomes available again. “And when the Multan team is being sold, we’ll be ready,” he wrote, while wishing the current bidders well. “Wishing all the bidders the best. May the most outspoken owner win!”The PSL auction will decide ownership of two new teams, with bidders allowed to choose names from cities including Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Sialkot. After Tareen’s withdrawal, nine parties remain in the race.



Source link

