Dynamic Duo's Gaeko And Wife Kim Su Mi Divorce After 14 Years: 'Shared Responsibility' | Korean News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Dynamic Duo's Gaeko And Wife Kim Su Mi Divorce After 14 Years: 'Shared Responsibility' | Korean News


Korean rapper Gaeko and wife Kim Su Mi announce their divorce after 14 years, stressing mutual respect and shared responsibility as parents.

Dynamic Duo rapper Gaeko with wife Kim Su Mi announce their divorce after 14 years of marriage.

Dynamic Duo rapper Gaeko with wife Kim Su Mi announce their divorce after 14 years of marriage.

One half of popular Korean hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo, Gaeko, has announced his divorce from wife Kim Su Mi after 14 years of marriage. The couple shared the news on January 16, 2026, through separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts, requesting privacy and understanding from fans during this personal transition.

The announcement came as a surprise to fans, as Gaeko and Kim Su Mi had largely kept their family life away from the public eye and were often perceived as a stable, long-married couple. Despite ending their marital relationship, the two made it clear that they will continue to co-parent their children, a son and a daughter, with mutual respect.

Gaeko Shares Statement On Separation

Gaeko, whose real name is Kim Yoon Sung, posted a brief but heartfelt note addressing fans directly. “Hello, this is Gaeko. I’m sharing some personal news with a cautious heart. After many long and thoughtful conversations, we decided last year to end our relationship as a married couple while continuing to respect each other’s lives.”

Emphasising their role as parents, the rapper added, “As parents, we will take on shared responsibility for raising our children and continue to fulfill our roles to the end. We kindly ask for your warm understanding and support. Thank you.”

His statement highlighted that the decision was not impulsive but made after extensive discussions, underscoring the maturity and mutual respect with which the couple approached their separation.

Kim Su Mi Requests Privacy And Understanding

Kim Su Mi also addressed the situation through her own Instagram post, maintaining a reserved and composed tone. “As this is a private matter, I am being cautious. We decided to conclude our marital relationship as a choice that respects each other’s lives.”

She further appealed to the public to avoid speculation or unnecessary rumours. “Rather than excessive interest or hasty interpretations, I ask that you watch over us with a little warmth,” she said, requesting space as both move forward individually while remaining connected as parents.

Gaeko and Kim Su Mi tied the knot in May 2011 and have since focused on raising their two children away from media glare. Reports suggest that the couple has agreed on joint responsibility in raising their kids, ensuring stability despite the change in their marital status.

Professionally, Gaeko continues to remain an influential figure in South Korea’s hip-hop scene. As one half of Dynamic Duo, alongside Choiza (Choi Jae Ho), he has delivered multiple chart-topping tracks and critically acclaimed albums over the years, cementing the duo’s legacy in the Korean music industry.

Location :

Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

January 17, 2026, 04:37 IST

