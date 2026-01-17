Elvish Yadav Lauds Varun Dhawan’s Haryanvi Accent In Border 2: ‘Bahut Badhiya Laga’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 12:25 IST

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The recently released trailer of Border 2 has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences, with viewers saying that the film takes them down memory lane. At the centre of this buzz is Varun Dhawan, who is being seen in a strong, mass-driven avatar that has struck a chord with fans across regions.

Recently, popular content creator and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav also took to his Instagram handle to praise Varun Dhawan. Elvish shared that being a Haryanvi himself, he enjoyed watching Varun embrace the regional flavour so convincingly. He said, “I just watched the trailer of Border 2 and I loved the songs and Sunny Paji. Varun Bhai is playing a Haryanvi and the accent is perfect. He plays a Jaat in the film and I would like to wish him all the best!”

Varun also reposted Elvish Yadav’s video on his stories and wrote, “Thank you so much Elvish Bhai. Aapka bhi kaam dekh Ke bohot maza aata hai.”

Border 2 shows Varun Dhawan play the role of Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya PVC, who led his troops with unflinching courage during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism, India’s highest military honour.

During the song launch of the film, Varun emphasised that films like Border serve a larger purpose beyond entertainment, helping young audiences understand the importance of national security, sacrifice, and preparedness. According to Varun, such stories remain relevant because they reinforce the idea that peace must be protected with strength.

First Published: January 17, 2026, 12:25 IST

