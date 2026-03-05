Emma Watson ‘On Cloud Nine’ With Billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, Seen Kissing Him: Report | Hollywood News

Last Updated: March 06, 2026, 03:41 IST

Emma Watson appears smitten with Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères after the pair were spotted kissing at an airport and enjoying cozy dinners together.

Emma Watson was last seen in 2018’s Little Women. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Emma Watson appears to be enjoying a new chapter in her personal life. The 35-year-old star recently sparked romance rumours after she was photographed sharing a kiss with Mexican entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at an airport on Wednesday, March 4. According to PEOPLE, Watson is completely smitten.

The insider revealed that the actress is “really into” Baillères and is currently “on cloud nine,” suggesting the pair’s connection has quickly grown strong. The source also added that the billionaire entrepreneur “seems like a good guy.”

Shortly after their airport sighting made headlines, the pair were reportedly spotted enjoying drinks together before heading for dinner at an upscale restaurant, further fuelling speculation that the two are romantically involved.

Sightings From Ski Resorts to Coastal Mexico

Though the airport moment brought the relationship into the spotlight, Watson and Baillères appear to have been spending time together for months.

According to reports, the pair were first seen together in late 2025 in Courchevel, a luxury ski destination in the French Alps popular among celebrities and high-net-worth travelers. The outing hinted that their connection may have started quietly away from the public eye.

They were later spotted again in Punta Mita, a scenic peninsula located about 10 miles north of Puerto Vallarta along Mexico’s Pacific coast. The coastal getaway added to growing reports that the pair had been spending time together across different destinations.

While neither Watson nor Baillères has publicly commented on the relationship, their recent appearances together have drawn considerable attention online.

Who Is Gonzalo Hevia Baillères?

Baillères comes from one of Mexico’s most influential business dynasties. His family is linked to Grupo BAL, the conglomerate founded by billionaire Alberto Baillères. The group’s interests span mining, insurance, finance and retail, including the luxury department store chain El Palacio de Hierro.

Educated internationally, Baillères studied at the prestigious Institut Le Rosey before attending Ransom Everglades School. He later earned a degree in economics from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.

Today, he serves as CEO of the artificial intelligence technology company Lok.

Before being linked to Watson, Baillères dated Mexican singer and actor Belinda from 2022 to 2024. Meanwhile, Watson was most recently romantically connected to Brandon Green, the son of fashion executive Philip Green.

Interestingly, during a September appearance on On Purpose hosted by Jay Shetty, Watson opened up about her dating preferences and why she appreciates partners who aren’t deeply immersed in her Hollywood career.

“I want someone to appreciate my work,” she said. “But I think knowing you don’t have to navigate that extra degree of weirdness is helpful, a relief.”

“It’s funny, occasionally people will apologize to me for the fact they’ve not seen my films,” she added. “And I will be like, ‘Please don’t apologize. That is bliss to me.’”

Location : London, United Kingdom (UK)

First Published: March 06, 2026, 03:41 IST

