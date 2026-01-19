Emporio Armani Hosts Milan Event For Milano-Cortina 2026 With Celebs & Athletes In Attendance | N18G

International celebrities and athletes gathered at the Emporio Armani store in Milan on Saturday for a special event tied to the upcoming Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Among the guests were Haroun Fall, Amanda Campana, Gene Gallagher, Aurora Ramazzotti and more. The event celebrated Emporio Armani’s role as the Official Outfitter for the Italian Olympic and Paralympic Team, featuring Olympic-inspired collections and merchandise. Watch for more. #armani #milanocortina2026

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 13:02 IST