বিনোদন

Emporio Armani Hosts Milan Event For Milano-Cortina 2026 With Celebs & Athletes In Attendance | N18G

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Emporio Armani Hosts Milan Event For Milano-Cortina 2026 With Celebs & Athletes In Attendance


International celebrities and athletes gathered at the Emporio Armani store in Milan on Saturday for a special event tied to the upcoming Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Among the guests were Haroun Fall, Amanda Campana, Gene Gallagher, Aurora Ramazzotti and more. The event celebrated Emporio Armani’s role as the Official Outfitter for the Italian Olympic and Paralympic Team, featuring Olympic-inspired collections and merchandise. Watch for more. #armani #milanocortina2026

মেরিকোর বোর্ড সভা ২৪ জানুয়ারি – Corporate Sangbad

‘Can’t Slap Her, She Would…’: Rani Mukerji Is ‘Scared’ Of Daughter Adira ‘Because She Is An Alpha Kid’ | Bollywood News

২৪ জানুয়ারি বিএসআরএমের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

নির্বাচন কমিশনের ওপর আস্থা আছে বিএনপির: মির্জা ফখরুল

শিক্ষার মানোন্নয়নে পাঠদানের বিকল্প নেই – রাঙামাটি আইটি স্কুল পরিদর্শনে হাবীব আজম

দৌলতপুরে বিজিবি’র অভিযানে ভারতীয় মদ ও ইয়াবাসহ আটক ১

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
