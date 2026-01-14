Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya’s Rue Returns As Debts, Drugs And Desire Create Chaos | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 14, 2026, 23:44 IST

HBO drops the Euphoria Season 3 trailer as Zendaya’s Rue faces unpaid debts, drug dealers and dark new choices ahead of the April premiere.

Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett in the explosive trailer for Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria is officially back and more chaotic than ever. HBO has unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited third season of the Emmy-winning drama, marking its return after more than four years. The new season premieres on April 12, picking up with Rue Bennett navigating adulthood while still trapped in familiar destructive cycles.

In the trailer, Zendaya’s Rue reflects on the disconnect between youthful dreams and harsh reality. “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished,” she says in voiceover. Now in her early twenties, Rue appears to have shifted roles within the drug world — no longer just a user, but seemingly operating as a middleman. However, any sense of control is short-lived, as her past mistakes come calling.

Laurie (Martha Kelly), the dangerous drug dealer Rue crossed in Season Two, has returned to collect what she’s owed. “You owe me money,” Laurie tells her after tracking Rue down at a smoke shop where she appears to be working. With backup in tow, Laurie corners Rue, leaving her no room to escape. While Rue’s sponsor Ali (Coleman Domingo) urges her to turn to faith, it remains unclear whether redemption is still within reach.

Sugar Babies, OnlyFans And Dangerous Power Plays

As expected, Rue’s situation spirals further when she is captured once again by Laurie and later used as leverage in a deal involving a mysterious and threatening figure played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. The trailer suggests this character controls a shadowy escorting operation, introducing a darker underworld to the Euphoria universe.

The lines between choice, survival and exploitation blur as other characters navigate their own morally gray paths. “It’s not that weird, every girl I meet is a sugar baby,” Maddie (Alexa Demie) says, before firmly adding, “I’m not a fucking hooker.” Jules (Hunter Schafer), however, may be involved in the escorting world, while Rosalía’s character is introduced as a stripper at the Silver Slipper.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has reinvented herself as an OnlyFans content creator, a move that infuriates her fiancé Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). “I work all day,” Nate fumes. “My bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet.” Though Nate now appears to be running a construction company, his brief, terror-filled appearance hints that his violent past may not be far behind. Cassie’s sister Lexi (Maude Apatow), meanwhile, seems to be the rare character finding stability.

Season Three also brings back Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Chloe Cherry, and Nika King. Notably, this marks the first season since the tragic death of Angus Cloud, who portrayed fan-favorite Fezco, in July 2023.

