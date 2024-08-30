Fakir Noore Shah Youngest Musician Of Bangladesh

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;

Fakir Noore Shah is a Youngest Musician, Guitar Player, Lyricist, Music Composer and Graphic Designer Of Bangladesh.

He has already verified as (OAC) YouTube official artist channel and largest music platform on Spotify. He is also an Entrepreneur, YouTuber, Author, Freelancer and the founder of DivineTouch.

His original name is Noor Ahmmed Noore but he is known as Fakir Noore Shah on all platforms. Fakir Noore Shah Born in Charpara, Melandah, Jamalpur on 03 February 1990. His father’s name is M. M. Abdullah and his mother’s name Mst Amena Talukder. He graduated Mohammad Central University. He started music since 2005. He stood first in music in school, college, university. He currently works as lead artist and guitarist in the band Silkroad and Dedol Band.

He learned the various parts in music-related and he was introduced to the music industry to launch his first Track Kotodure By Setu Music Station, Kotodure, Sorolpur, Obuj pakhi, Gudhuli Bela etc on Spotify and other Music platform. After some days he releases his soundtrack on different music platforms like Soundcloud, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavan, Deezer and many others.

He is a reputed and successful Entrepreneur and Digital creator Facebook and YouTube. He started DivineTouch a startup company in 2021, DivineTouch with new entrepreneurs in various development and services, which is now gaining popularity among people and working with many entrepreneurs in the country and abroad.

