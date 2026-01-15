Fans Are Comparing Sonakshi Sinha To Moana For This Reason: ‘Love It’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 18:45 IST

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, rang in the New Year in the Maldives.

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently went to the Maldives to kickstart 2026. In her latest YouTube vlog, the Dabangg actress offered a behind-the-scenes look at her beach makeup.

Sonakshi demonstrated how she used minimal makeup and products to achieve a flawless look for a day out at the beach. Several fans thought she resembled the Disney character, Moana, which made Sonakshi’s day.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives Video

Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded a video titled “Minimal Makeup in the Maldives – GRWM!” on YouTube. In this get-ready-with-me video, Sinha styled her curls with Curl Up. “I’m planning to go for a very basic makeup for today’s lunch because I don’t think I need much,” the actress says in the video.

“My hair is looking amazing,” she adds. Later, she applies some skin refiner to her face. Gradually, Sinha completes the makeup, looking ready for her day out.

Fans were impressed by the video. “You’re looking like Moana,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “Moana irl,” another person wrote with a heart and butterfly emoji.

Sonakshi reacted to the comments on her Instagram story. Sharing the link to the video, the Rowdy Rathore actress wrote: “Lol people in comments calling me Moana, love it.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives Vacation

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stayed at SO/Maldives. The actress shared memorable moments from the vacation on Instagram. In one post, she dropped glimpses of her New Year’s Eve celebration with Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024. Before their marriage, Sinha and Iqbal dated for three years. At one point, their relationship hit a rough patch.

“We reached a phase where we wanted to pull each other’s hair out. No matter what we did, we just couldn’t understand each other’s perspective,” she admitted on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. Sonakshi said she and Zaheer attended couples therapy to work on the relationship.

