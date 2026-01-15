বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:২০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kylie Jenner ‘Didn’t Like’ Ice Face Bath Before Golden Globes 2026 | Hollywood News গণভোটে ‘হ্যাঁ’ ভোট: দেশের ম্যান্ডেট পূর্ণ করার সুযোগ -অধ্যাপক আলী রীয়াজ কমলগঞ্জে ৫টি এয়ারগ্যান উদ্ধার AI দিয়ে ভুয়া ভিডিও তৈরি সতর্কবার্তা; নাসের রহমানের Fans Are Comparing Sonakshi Sinha To Moana For This Reason: ‘Love It’ | Bollywood News Mumbai Indians 24/0 in 4.4 Overs | MI vs UPW, WPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians begin cautiously against UP Warriorz Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: ‘Embarrassing and deeply disappointing’- Star player slams BCB | Cricket News ‘I’ve Lost Work In Bollywood’: AR Rahman Opens Up About Fewer Hindi Film Offers In Recent Years | Bollywood News ইসলামী আন্দোলনের জন্য ৫০ আসন রেখে ১১ দলের প্রার্থী ঘোষণা রাতে Shortened ISL gets AFC approval, but Indian clubs lose direct entry to ACL 2 slots – what it means | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Fans Are Comparing Sonakshi Sinha To Moana For This Reason: ‘Love It’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
Fans Are Comparing Sonakshi Sinha To Moana For This Reason: ‘Love It’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, rang in the New Year in the Maldives.

font

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently went to the Maldives to kickstart 2026. In her latest YouTube vlog, the Dabangg actress offered a behind-the-scenes look at her beach makeup.

Sonakshi demonstrated how she used minimal makeup and products to achieve a flawless look for a day out at the beach. Several fans thought she resembled the Disney character, Moana, which made Sonakshi’s day.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives Video

Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded a video titled “Minimal Makeup in the Maldives – GRWM!” on YouTube. In this get-ready-with-me video, Sinha styled her curls with Curl Up. “I’m planning to go for a very basic makeup for today’s lunch because I don’t think I need much,” the actress says in the video.

“My hair is looking amazing,” she adds. Later, she applies some skin refiner to her face. Gradually, Sinha completes the makeup, looking ready for her day out.

Fans were impressed by the video. “You’re looking like Moana,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “Moana irl,” another person wrote with a heart and butterfly emoji.

Sonakshi reacted to the comments on her Instagram story. Sharing the link to the video, the Rowdy Rathore actress wrote: “Lol people in comments calling me Moana, love it.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives Vacation

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stayed at SO/Maldives. The actress shared memorable moments from the vacation on Instagram. In one post, she dropped glimpses of her New Year’s Eve celebration with Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024. Before their marriage, Sinha and Iqbal dated for three years. At one point, their relationship hit a rough patch.

“We reached a phase where we wanted to pull each other’s hair out. No matter what we did, we just couldn’t understand each other’s perspective,” she admitted on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. Sonakshi said she and Zaheer attended couples therapy to work on the relationship.

First Published:

January 15, 2026, 18:43 IST

News movies bollywood Fans Are Comparing Sonakshi Sinha To Moana For This Reason: ‘Love It’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kylie Jenner ‘Didn’t Like’ Ice Face Bath Before Golden Globes 2026 | Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner ‘Didn’t Like’ Ice Face Bath Before Golden Globes 2026 | Hollywood News

গণভোটে ‘হ্যাঁ’ ভোট: দেশের ম্যান্ডেট পূর্ণ করার সুযোগ -অধ্যাপক আলী রীয়াজ

গণভোটে ‘হ্যাঁ’ ভোট: দেশের ম্যান্ডেট পূর্ণ করার সুযোগ -অধ্যাপক আলী রীয়াজ

কমলগঞ্জে ৫টি এয়ারগ্যান উদ্ধার

কমলগঞ্জে ৫টি এয়ারগ্যান উদ্ধার

AI দিয়ে ভুয়া ভিডিও তৈরি সতর্কবার্তা; নাসের রহমানের

AI দিয়ে ভুয়া ভিডিও তৈরি সতর্কবার্তা; নাসের রহমানের

‘I’ve Lost Work In Bollywood’: AR Rahman Opens Up About Fewer Hindi Film Offers In Recent Years | Bollywood News

‘I’ve Lost Work In Bollywood’: AR Rahman Opens Up About Fewer Hindi Film Offers In Recent Years | Bollywood News

ইসলামী আন্দোলনের জন্য ৫০ আসন রেখে ১১ দলের প্রার্থী ঘোষণা রাতে

ইসলামী আন্দোলনের জন্য ৫০ আসন রেখে ১১ দলের প্রার্থী ঘোষণা রাতে

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST