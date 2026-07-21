বুধবার, ২২ জুলাই ২০২৬, ০৭:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Absolutely zero confidence’: Ashwin questions Gautam Gambhir and team management over Kuldeep Yadav’s handling | Cricket News ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18, Dies In A Car Accident | Hollywood News বিএনপির স্থায়ী কমিটির সদস্য রফিকুল ইসলাম মিয়া হাসপাতালে দৌলতপুর স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্সে এমপির আকস্মিক পরিদর্শন কালিয়াকৈর খাবার হোটেলের ডাকাতি প্রস্তুত কালে অস্ত্র সহ ১জন আটক প্রবাসী কার্ডধারীদের জন্য ভূমি সেবা সহজ করতে নির্দেশ ভূমিমন্ত্রীর দেশে হামের উপসর্গে ১২৯ দিনে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু রাবি শিক্ষার্থীকে মারধরের প্রতিবাদে রেলপথ অবরোধ, সারা দেশের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ বন্ধ Why Marc Cucurella buried coin in pitch before Spain’s World Cup final as ‘secret’ 2010 ritual comes to light | Football News Huma Qureshi Says CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March Visuals Left Her With A ‘Deep Sense Of Sadness’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18, Dies In A Car Accident | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২২ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ১৪ সময় দেখুন
‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18, Dies In A Car Accident | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Hottle is best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’.

font

Kaylee Hottle's father confirmed her death via Facebook. (Photo: X)

Kaylee Hottle’s father confirmed her death via Facebook. (Photo: X)

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ actress Kaylee Hottle lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 18. The news of her demise was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language. He also confirmed her death to TMZ, saying that she died in a car accident in Maryland and he was flying from Texas to claim her body, as per Variety.

Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed the news in a statement on social media. Hottle and her father are both deaf and come from a multi-generational deaf family.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland,” Texas School for the Deaf’s post read.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident,” it added.

Hottle is best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and 2024’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ For the latter, Hottle was nominated for the Saturn Award for best performance by a younger actor.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – ANI)

Kaylee Hottle made a significant impact as a deaf actress, providing representation for the deaf community in Hollywood.

About the Author

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

News movies hollywood ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18, Dies In A Car Accident
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বিএনপির স্থায়ী কমিটির সদস্য রফিকুল ইসলাম মিয়া হাসপাতালে

বিএনপির স্থায়ী কমিটির সদস্য রফিকুল ইসলাম মিয়া হাসপাতালে

দৌলতপুর স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্সে এমপির আকস্মিক পরিদর্শন

দৌলতপুর স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্সে এমপির আকস্মিক পরিদর্শন

কালিয়াকৈর খাবার হোটেলের ডাকাতি প্রস্তুত কালে অস্ত্র সহ ১জন আটক

কালিয়াকৈর খাবার হোটেলের ডাকাতি প্রস্তুত কালে অস্ত্র সহ ১জন আটক

প্রবাসী কার্ডধারীদের জন্য ভূমি সেবা সহজ করতে নির্দেশ ভূমিমন্ত্রীর

প্রবাসী কার্ডধারীদের জন্য ভূমি সেবা সহজ করতে নির্দেশ ভূমিমন্ত্রীর

Huma Qureshi Says CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March Visuals Left Her With A ‘Deep Sense Of Sadness’ | Bollywood News

Huma Qureshi Says CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March Visuals Left Her With A ‘Deep Sense Of Sadness’ | Bollywood News

আসছে ছাত্রদলের কমিটি, শীর্ষ পদে আলোচনায় যারা

আসছে ছাত্রদলের কমিটি, শীর্ষ পদে আলোচনায় যারা

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom