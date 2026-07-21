‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18, Dies In A Car Accident | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 21, 2026, 23:48 IST

Hottle is best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’.

Kaylee Hottle’s father confirmed her death via Facebook. (Photo: X)

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ actress Kaylee Hottle lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 18. The news of her demise was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language. He also confirmed her death to TMZ, saying that she died in a car accident in Maryland and he was flying from Texas to claim her body, as per Variety.

Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed the news in a statement on social media. Hottle and her father are both deaf and come from a multi-generational deaf family.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland,” Texas School for the Deaf’s post read.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident,” it added.

Hottle is best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and 2024’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ For the latter, Hottle was nominated for the Saturn Award for best performance by a younger actor.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – ANI)

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What was Kaylee Hottle’s impact on the deaf community? Kaylee Hottle made a significant impact as a deaf actress, providing representation for the deaf community in Hollywood.

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

News movies hollywood ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Actress Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18, Dies In A Car Accident