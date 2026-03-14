Golmaal 5 Shoot Begins With Akshay Kumar; Yami Gautam To Perform An Intense Action Scene In Dhurandhar 2? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 14, 2026, 22:00 IST

Rohit Shetty begins Golmaal 5 with Akshay Kumar, while buzz around Dhurandhar 2 grows as a viral claim suggests Yami Gautam may play an intense role in the sequel.

Rohit Shetty begins Golmaal 5 with Akshay Kumar, while Dhurandhar 2 theories trend online and a viral claim suggests Yami Gautam may play a key role.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially kick-started the next chapter of one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedy franchises. On his birthday, the director shared an exciting video announcing the start of filming for Golmaal 5, sending fans of the long-running series into a frenzy.

For More: Golmaal 5 Shoot Begins With Surprise Entry By Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty Shares Hilarious Video | WATCH

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, everyone is eagerly waiting for the second part of Aditya Dhar’s directorial. As fans wait for the film to hit theatres on March 19, several theories regarding what might happen next in the Ranveer Singh starrer have also been going viral on social media. Now, an X user, who was previously a journalist, has claimed that Yami Gautam will play an intense role in Dhurandhar 2.

For More: Dhurandhar 2 Scoop: Yami Gautam To Perform An Intense Action Scene In Aditya Dhar’s Film?

The much-awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive occasion of Ugadi. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled a high-energy trailer that showcases the actor in a powerful, massy avatar reminiscent of his earlier hits such as Gabbar Singh and Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

For More: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Packs Action, Mass Dialogues In Power-Packed Cop Avatar

Olivia Rodrigo has finally confirmed that her third studio album, called OR3 by fans, is on the way. The pop star created excitement across Los Angeles after people began spotting a new logo linked to the album at several places around the city. Fans quickly shared photos online, which started speculations about the upcoming release. Later, the singer too made things official by revealing the same logo and updating her website with a new colour theme connected to the project.

For More: Olivia Rodrigo Teases Third Album OR3 With Mysterious Purple Logo

Television actor Parth Samthaan’s show Seher Hone Ko Hai has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks due to its storyline involving an elderly man marrying a 16-year-old girl. The narrative sparked widespread criticism from viewers, many of whom called out the makers for portraying a relationship involving a minor.

For More: Parth Samthaan’s Seher Hone Ko Hai Under Fire For Minor Marriage Plot; Promo Hints At Major Leap

First Published: March 14, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Golmaal 5 Shoot Begins With Akshay Kumar; Yami Gautam To Perform An Intense Action Scene In Dhurandhar 2?