Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Sunita Ahuja, Claims She Is Being Used In ‘Big Conspiracy’ | Bollywood News

Govinda has finally responded to rumours of a rift with his wife Sunita Ahuja, and said that she is unknowingly being drawn into a big conspiracy.

Rumours about a possible rift between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for the past few months. Though Sunita has denied rumours of their divorce, she recently said in an interview that she will never forgive Govinda if she gets a confirmation about his alleged affair. Now, in a recent conversation with ANI, Govinda broke his silence and shared his side of the story. He said that he chose to speak now because staying quiet would have made him appear ‘weak’. He claimed that there is a ‘big conspiracy’, and that his family members, including wife Sunita, are being ‘used’ without even realising it.

Govinda Says Sunita Ahuja Is Being Used In A Big Conspiracy

In a conversation with ANI, Govinda was asked about his silence amid rumours of a rift with his wife Sunita Ahuja. He said, “What I’ve been observing lately is that sometimes when we don’t speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I’m responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won’t realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy.”

“First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I’ve been disconnected from work for many years; there’s no market for my films. Please don’t mistake this as me complaining or crying. I’ve rejected many films myself, so I don’t cry about it,” he further added.

Govinda then added that his wife Sunita often tells him, “Aapko jo chahiye, wo milta nahi hai. Aur jo milta hai wo aapko chahiye nahi hai. Toh fir ghar kaise chalega? (You don’t get what you want. And what you do get, you don’t actually want. So then, how will the household run?).” However, he shared that Sunita doesn’t see that she herself is being drawn into the ‘conspiracy’.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On relations with his wife, Actor Govinda says, “Sometimes family falls victim to the well-planned conspiracy by someone and a separation surfaces… I was told that my family would be used in such a situation and I would be cut off from society… My films did… pic.twitter.com/wvWd2g1zk8— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

“But she can never imagine that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman,” said Govinda.

He said that when someone becomes extremely popular, people try to destroy their reputation in society. “To ruin someone’s reputation in society and impose something on them – like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man accused me, and that man was later exposed too. When your popularity in the film industry crosses a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you,” he said. Govinda said that he prays to God for relief from his problems, for the welfare of his children, and hopes there are no misunderstandings. “I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don’t get suffocated. I make a humble request, especially to my own family,” he said.

Govinda further added, “Even on Krushna (Abhishek)’s shows, the writers would make him deliver dialogues in a way that insulted me. I also told Krushna that he is being used to insult me and therefore, he must take care of my reputation as well. Sunita used to get angry with this… I don’t want to stain the industry I worked in for so many years, but alertness is very necessary.”

