‘Have You Gone Mad?’: When Furious Shah Rukh Khan Scolded Nikhil Advani On Day 1 Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Shoot | Bollywood News

Nikhil Advani recalls how Shah Rukh Khan got furious on day one of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after unnecessary equipment was used for a simple shot.

Shah Rukh Khan has become the king of romance following the release of hit films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among many others. Now, Nikhil Advani, the director of Kal Ho Naa Ho, who was also an assistant on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recalled how Shah Rukh Khan was extremely angry after the first day of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

“So it was the day 1 shoot, and Goldie Hawn and Parmeshwar Godrej were about to come and meet Karan Johar. We had called for all the equipment, be it the dolly, the jib, and everything in between. The scene we shot isn’t in the film, but we had a tracking shot of kids crying outside a dentist’s office, and then we see Shah Rukh also crying. Young Anjali is telling him, ‘Pagal ho gaye ho kya? (Have you gone mad?) Behave yourself.’ The dentist’s nameplate said, ‘Dentist Nikhil Advani’. So we were having fun,” recalled Nikhil Advani while speaking to Radio Nasha’s YouTube channel.

Further continuing, he revealed how they had called all the equipment even though it was not required on the set, sharing how this made Shah Rukh Khan furious. “We finished the day’s shoot, and Shah Rukh called me and Karan into his van, and he said, ‘Boss, you all don’t know anything; tumhe kuch nahi aata hai (you don’t know how to do anything). Why did you get all this equipment? It wasn’t required for this shot. Figure it out!’ I remember going to Karan and telling him, ‘We should just shoot the song, and I’ll learn from Farah Khan.’ So even now, a lot of shot-taking is like I am shooting a song, and I learnt that from Farah.”

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has been on the go, working on his next film, King, along with other work commitments. Just a few days back, he made a rare public appearance and was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. While his security team held up umbrellas to shield him from the paparazzi, the actor made his way to the recording studio, sparking buzz around his upcoming film, King.

SRK, for the work outing, was seen dressed in a fitted white tee and cargo pants with a beanie. Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation regarding why the actor was at the dubbing studio, but fans believe that he may have been working on a post-production clip for his upcoming film.

