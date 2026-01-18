‘He Was Forced To Apologise’: Varun Grover Defends AR Rahman Amid Backlash Over ‘Communal’ Comment | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 21:00 IST

Varun Grover defends AR Rahman after backlash over his ‘communal’ remark, calling out online abuse and saying the composer was forced to apologise.

Lyricist Varun Grover has publicly defended A. R. Rahman after the composer faced backlash for his remarks on growing divisiveness and alleged communal bias in the film industry.

Composer A. R. Rahman recently found himself at the centre of an online storm after describing the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava as a “divisive” film during a public interaction. In the same conversation, Rahman also hinted at having experienced a subtle form of communal bias within the Hindi film industry over the years. His comments quickly triggered backlash on social media, with several users criticising the Oscar-winning composer, prompting him to issue a clarification and apology.

In a video statement released soon after, Rahman said he regretted any hurt his words may have caused. “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture,” he said. Reaffirming his bond with the country, Rahman added, “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

Varun Grover Comes Out in Support of Rahman

As the criticism intensified, National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover publicly stood by Rahman. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Grover shared the music video of O Paalanhaare, Rahman’s iconic composition from Lagaan, and called out what he described as an aggressive and toxic reaction to the composer’s remarks.

“The greatest living composer of the last three decades got attacked and abused (even by people within the industry) for stating an opinion in the politest, mildest manner, that too based on his lived experience,” Grover wrote. He further added that Rahman being compelled to apologise only reinforced the very point he was making. “And the very next day forced to issue an apology or clarification to calm the toxic mob down. If any further proof was needed to confirm his hints at the rising divisiveness…”

Rahman on Power Shifts and Prejudice in the Industry

In a separate interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he had personally faced prejudice in Bollywood as a composer from the South. Reflecting on his long career, Rahman offered a measured response. “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this earlier,” he said. “The past eight years, maybe because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.”

During the same interview, Rahman reiterated his stance on Chhaava, once again stating that he felt the film tapped into divisiveness, even though he believed its core intention was to showcase bravery.

First Published: January 18, 2026, 21:00 IST

News movies bollywood ‘He Was Forced To Apologise’: Varun Grover Defends AR Rahman Amid Backlash Over ‘Communal’ Comment