Hema Malini On Rift Rumours With Bobby & Sunny After Dharmendra’s Death: ‘Papa Ke Liye Sab Karenge’ | Bollywood News

Hema Malini praises Dharmendra’s BAFTA tribute, reflects on their decades-long bond, and assures fans there is no negativity in the family.

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, was honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 79th BAFTA Awards in London last Sunday. He stood out as the only Indian actor featured in the posthumous tribute this year, alongside international icons such as Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, Rob Reiner, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Udo Kier, and Diane Ladd.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s wife and celebrated actor herself, shared her emotions about the BAFTA recognition. “It was a beautiful moment and he deserves it. It’s a huge honour not just for us but for the entire country. None of the Indian artistes have received it this year. He had fans not just across the country but over the world, so inspiring not just as an actor but as a human being. There will never be another like him, so we are all happy and excited about the BAFTA mention,” she said.

Reflecting on their decades-long partnership, both personal and professional, Hema admitted she wished they could have shared screen space one final time. “What we have done in the past remains as memories for the audience now. I’m glad that more than half my life was spent as a co-artiste as well as him being my life partner. It’s not possible to accept that he has gone. I think of it and get teary-eyed, but we have to get out of the sadness, and I’m a strong person. However strong you are, a breakdown toh hota hai.” February 24 marked three months since Dharmendra’s passing. “All the associates, his spot boy, everyone is so sad; they keep coming to me and saying, ‘Saab ki yaad aa rahi hai. Main saab koi chai deta tha.’ So you can imagine how much we are missing him,” she added.

Addressing speculation about tensions within the family, particularly with Dharmendra’s extended family including wife Prakash Kaur, sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita, Hema was clear: there is no negativity. “Papa hai na, papa ke liye sab karenge, be it these bachchas (Esha, Ahana) or those bachchas (Sunny, Bobby). They were all very fond of Dharamji. They are very fond of each other. There is no negativity at all between the family. Dharamji was a source of love, strength, and values that he has passed on to them. We are all okay and we will cope with this void.”

Hema also shared how she has been keeping busy with dance shows but remains open to meaningful film projects. “If any good film role comes my way I will do it, kuch achcha aata hi nahi. I’m not sure about OTT. Dharamji loved watching me dance and would say I should never stop because it’s important to be mentally and physically fit. Even at shootings I would take my guruji with me so Dharmji ki unse dosti bhi ho gayi. He loved watching the girls dance too and appreciated that we are maintaining Indian tradition.”

