Huma Qureshi Says ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Celebrating ‘Woman’s Sensuality’ In Item Songs | Bollywood News

Huma Qureshi on being stereotyped in serious roles, her views on item songs, and her new dance number Dil Thaam Ke in Maalik with Rajkummar Rao.

Huma’s Maharani 4 is currently in production.

Huma Qureshi is turning heads with her sizzling dance number Dil Thaam Ke in Maalik, but the actor says her journey to such roles hasn’t been easy. Often seen in intense, dramatic characters, Huma shared in an interview that she’s been boxed into a certain image in Bollywood — one that didn’t always allow space for glam or dance-heavy performances.

“I think why should people box me that you can only do intense film, you are only good or doing this. I am like, who made this rule? Why should I adhere to your idea of what I am good for? I can do this also and that too, and choose when I want to do what,” she said, speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

She also addressed the criticism surrounding item numbers in Indian films — especially those that often cross the line into objectification.

“Kuch gaane hote bhi hain jo bahut male gaze waale gaane hote hain. Where you know there is objectification of women, and it’s being done for a purpose. And as a woman, you get that feeling ‘galat jagah aa gaye’. But as far as you are talking about the song which is celebrating the female form, her sensuality and glamour, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Huma believes the difference lies in how a song is shot and presented — whether it reduces a woman to just her body, or celebrates her presence.

The actor has made a mark with serious roles, but says she’s always wanted to explore all shades — including lighter, more glamorous ones. Her appearance in Maalik, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, is her latest step in that direction.

Next up, she will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, the latest installment of the courtroom drama series. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor. It’s set to hit theatres on September 19, with Akshay and Arshad expected to face off in a legal battle on screen.

