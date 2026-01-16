‘I’m Muslim, Ramayana Is Hindu’: AR Rahman Explains Why He Chose Ramayana | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 17:06 IST

AR Rahman joins Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, stressing that faith should not limit storytelling. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and releases Diwali 2026 and 2027.

When art speaks, labels often fade into the background and AR Rahman seems to firmly believe in that idea. The Oscar-winning composer has opened up about being part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, explaining why faith should never be a barrier when it comes to storytelling, music, or shared cultural knowledge.

In a recent conversation on BBC Asian’s YouTube channel, Rahman addressed questions surrounding religion and identity while discussing his work on the upcoming epic. Speaking candidly, the composer made it clear that stories like the Ramayana go far beyond religious boundaries and are rooted in values that belong to everyone.

Recalling his early years, Rahman shared how Indian epics were a part of his education growing up. “I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story,” he said.

He went on to explain that what truly matters to him are the ideas and moral lessons the epic represents. “The story is about how virtuous a person is, higher ideals, and all that stuff. People may argue, but I value all those good things – any good things that you can learn from,” Rahman noted.

Emphasising that wisdom should never be boxed into religious identities, Rahman referred to spiritual teachings to underline his belief. “The prophet has said that knowledge is something invaluable, no matter where you get it from – a king, a beggar, a good act or a bad one. You can’t shy away from things,” he said.

Rahman also spoke about the need for society to rise above narrow thinking. “I think we need to elevate from small-mindedness and selfishness. When we elevate, we become radiant, and that’s very important,” he said, before expressing pride in being part of a project with global ambition. Highlighting the diversity behind the film, Rahman added, “Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu. It’s coming from India to the whole world, with love,” he said.

For context, Rahman was born as Dileep Kumar Rajagopala in Madras and converted to Islam in 1989.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale and has reportedly been in development for nearly a decade to ensure both authenticity and cinematic scope. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Planned as a two-part saga, Ramayana is slated for release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The ensemble cast is said to include Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others. The film is reportedly being made on a budget exceeding ₹4,000 crore.

First Published: January 16, 2026, 17:06 IST

