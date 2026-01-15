In Big Twist, Call Records Question Priya Kapur’s Claims Over Sunjay Kapur’s Will | Movies News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 13:37 IST

Records suggest that Priya Kapur’s phone was not in Gurugram on the day she has stated on affidavit before the Delhi HC that she was physically present during the will’s execution

Priya Kapur’s phone, according to the records, was connected to cell towers in New Delhi on that date between 9.22am and 4.30pm.

A fresh twist has emerged in the protracted inheritance battle over late Sona Comstar chief Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore estate after alleged call detail records (CDRs) of his third wife Priya Kapur, which surfaced on social media late on Tuesday evening, revealed that she was purportedly in Delhi, and not in Gurugram, on the day her husband’s will was executed.

The alleged records suggest that Priya Kapur’s cellphone was not located in Gurugram on March 21, 2025—the day she has stated on affidavit before the Delhi High Court that she was physically present during the execution of Sunjay Kapur’s will. Priya Kapur’s phone, according to the records, was connected to cell towers in New Delhi on that date between 9.22am and 4.30pm.

According to legal experts, the contradiction raises eyebrows because Priya Kapur’s claimed presence forms a key part of her account surrounding the will.

Advocate Swapnil Kothari noted that when a sworn affidavit is contradicted by electronic evidence, it directly impacts the credibility of the person making the statement. Even a single unexplained inconsistency, he said, can make courts cautious and lead them to closely examine not just the testimony but the circumstances in which the will was allegedly executed.

Senior advocate Ashok Paranjpe added that while registration may not be compulsory, witnesses who actually saw the signing are non-negotiable. In short: the paperwork must be spotless.

These developments have also brought renewed attention to submissions that have been on record for some time on behalf of Sunjay Kapur’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur. In those filings, the children’s representatives had already raised concerns about the alleged will itself, pointing to spelling mistakes, incorrect use of pronouns for the testator, and internal inconsistencies. The submissions argue that while minor clerical errors may be overlooked in isolation, such lapses assume greater importance when the document concerns a vast business empire and is accompanied by disputed facts.

Advocate Prem Rajani added that in estates of this magnitude, courts expect careful and technically sound estate planning. When doubts arise whether from documents, affidavits, or surrounding circumstances, judges tend to scrutinise every detail more closely.

THE SUNJAY KAPUR CASE

Sunjay Kapur, a prominent businessman and former husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, died on June 12, 2025, reportedly from a heart attack during a polo match in England. He left behind an enormous estate worth around Rs 30,000 crore, including major stakes in Sona Comstar and other business interests.

Almost immediately after his death, a high-profile inheritance dispute erupted, drawing in multiple family members—his third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, his children with Karisma Kapoor, his mother Rani Kapur, and his sister.

The core of the legal battle revolves around a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves most or all of Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur. However, his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have challenged the authenticity of this will in the Delhi High Court, claiming it is forged and fabricated.

The children’s lawyers, led by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have made detailed claims in court that the will may not be genuine. According to them, the metadata and file records show the document was drafted and modified on someone else’s computer, not Kapur’s, and on dates that don’t logically align with the supposed execution date.

They argue that no lawyer was involved in drafting the will and that the original document has never been shown to the children, only copies.

The will allegedly contains mistakes like wrong addresses, misspelled names and missing asset details, which the children say are uncharacteristic of their meticulous father and raise doubts about its authenticity.

It’s also alleged that two different wills were prepared simultaneously and that evidence was shared through questionable WhatsApp screenshots without proper certification.

The legitimacy of the will itself is shrouded in suspicious circumstances, with questions being raised over crucial aspects such as when was the purported will drafted for the first time, who drafted it, when was the will read by the deceased, Sunjay Kapur, for the first time, before it was purportedly finalised, what were the modifications/changes suggested by Sunjay Kapur to the draft will, and who carried out the modifications/changes to the said document?

First Published: January 15, 2026, 13:13 IST

News movies In Big Twist, Call Records Question Priya Kapur’s Claims Over Sunjay Kapur’s Will