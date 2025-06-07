IND A vs ENG Lions Live Score, 2nd Unofficial Test: KL Rahul’s classy hundred steers India A to strong position vs England Lions

India A vs England Lions Live Score, 2nd Unofficial Test: KL Rahul marked his return to first-class cricket with a masterful 116 as India A posted 319 for 7 on a rain-interrupted Day 1 against England Lions.

Facing a challenging attack led by England veteran Chris Woakes, Rahul displayed textbook technique, crisp strokeplay, and composure to notch his 19th first-class hundred. He struck 15 fours and a six, combining for a 121-run stand with Dhruv Jurel, who scored a fluent 52 — his third successive half-century in this series.

Woakes, making a comeback, was England’s standout with 3/50, removing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (lbw) and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who continued his poor run with another low score. Easwaran’s repeated failures against quality pace raise questions about his temperament and technique.

Rahul, opening the innings, is now a frontrunner to partner Jaiswal in the upcoming Test series in England. His ability to negotiate early swing and set the tone at the top of the order was on full display. Jurel, meanwhile, not only strengthens his case as Pant’s understudy but also offers value as a specialist No. 6 batter.

Karun Nair chipped in with 40 during a promising third-wicket stand with Rahul, while late contributions came from Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj, who remained unbeaten at the close of play.

With solid partnerships and Rahul’s commanding ton, India A seized early control despite tough batting conditions and overcast skies.