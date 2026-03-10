বুধবার, ১১ মার্চ ২০২৬, ০৫:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
নিখোঁজের ১দিন পর রিপনের লাশ নদীর পাড় থেকে উদ্ধার Bon Jovi Biopic In The Works At Universal After Studio Wins Major Bidding War | Hollywood News বাকেরগঞ্জে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ!থানা ঘেরাও কমলগঞ্জে কোরআন অবমাননার অভিযোগে মিলনকে গণধোলাই দিয়ে পুলিশে ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত! সংরক্ষিত নারী আসনে আলোচনায় ঠাকুরগাঁও মহিলাদলের সভাপতি ফোরাতুন নাহার প্যারিস শ্যামনগরের গাবুরা ইউনিয়নে জাতীয় দুর্যোগ প্রস্তুতি দিবস ২০২৬ উদযাপন উপলক্ষ্যে র‌্যালী ও আলোচনা সভা India crash out of AFC Women's Asian Cup without a single point after 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei | Football News নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের নাগরপুরে এতিম শিশুদের সঙ্গে জাতীয় সাংবাদিক সংস্থার ইফতার মাহফিল
খেলাধুলা

India crash out of AFC Women’s Asian Cup without a single point after 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১০ মার্চ, ২০২৬
India crash out of AFC Women’s Asian Cup without a single point after 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei | Football News


India vs Chinese Taipei (Photo from @IndianFootball on X)

NEW DELHI: India crashed out of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup after losing 1-3 to Chinese Taipei in a crucial group-stage match on Tuesday. The result ended India’s campaign despite the team dominating large portions of the game and creating several chances but failing to convert them.India needed to win by at least two goals to keep their hopes alive, especially after earlier defeats to Japan and Vietnam. Although Japan beat Vietnam 4-0 in the other match, India could not produce the required result.Chinese Taipei took the lead early in the 12th minute after a defensive error. A poor back pass from Sanju left goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu out of position, allowing Y H Su to score into an empty net. India responded with attacking intent and eventually equalised in the 39th minute, when Manisha Kalyan unleashed a powerful long-range strike to score India’s only goal.However, just before half-time, Chinese Taipei regained the lead in dramatic fashion. After Pyari Xaxa handled the ball in the box, a penalty was awarded. Although Y Y Hsu struck the post, the rebound deflected off Panthoi and rolled into the net, putting India behind again.India pushed hard in the second half and created several opportunities but failed to finish them. Their attacking efforts left gaps at the back, which Chinese Taipei exploited in the 77th minute when Yu-Chin Chen ran through the defence and scored the third goal after rounding the goalkeeper.India had a few late chances through Sanfida and Manisha, but the Chinese Taipei goalkeeper made crucial saves to keep them out. The defeat meant India exited the tournament despite qualifying for the competition on merit for the first time and putting up a spirited performance.



