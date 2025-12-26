‘Inspiration for young athletes’: BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla lauds 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla congratulated young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Friday after the 14-year-old received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu. The award is given to children who show exceptional talent and achievement, and Vaibhav’s recent rise in Indian cricket made him a clear choice.

Vaibhav surprised the cricketing fraternity with outstanding batting performances at the age-group level, as his remarkable impact is also felt in senior cricket, including the Indian Premier League. Despite being only 14, he has already achieved feats that many players can only dream of after long careers. Rajiv Shukla shared a photo on social media platform X showing Vaibhav receiving the award from the President. He praised the young batter and said the recognition should inspire young athletes across the country. “Congratulations to young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the Hon’ble President of India. This recognition of his talent and dedication is a proud moment and an inspiration for young athletes across the country. Wishing him continued success in his cricketing journey,” the BCCI vice-president said on X. Vaibhav has been rewriting record books over the past year. Recently, he became the youngest player ever to score a century in men’s List A cricket. He achieved the milestone during a Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate League match against Arunachal Pradesh. At just 14 years and 272 days, he scored his first senior non-T20 hundred in only 36 balls, stunning everyone with his fearless batting. His rise to fame began last year when he became the youngest player to receive an IPL contract. Rajasthan Royals picked him for Rs 1.1 crore, instantly making headlines. In IPL 2025, Vaibhav went a step further by scoring a sensational century against Gujarat Titans. That knock made him the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the fastest Indian to score an IPL hundred, reaching the landmark in just 35 balls.