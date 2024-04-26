IPL 2024: Shahrukh Khan’s son Abram’s adorable reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal. Pic breaks the internet | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan ‘s son Abram was in the spotlight on Friday as his adorable reaction during the Indian Premier League game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings took the internet by storm.Abram was with Shahrukh at the Eden Gardens to witness the home team take on a shaky Punjab Kings.As KKR posted their second highest total ever in the IPL — 261 for 6 — the batters lit up the Home of Cricket.And in KKR’s run fest, skipper Shreyas Iyer too played a solid hand, firing a 10-ball 28.However, the skipper’s dismissal in the penultimate over, led to a disappointed Abram putting his hands on his head.

Riding on Philip Salt (75) and Sunil Narine (71) dazzling fifties and sharp cameos from middle-order batters late in the innings, KKR got a massive total.

Arshdeep Singh (2/45) was the most successful bowler for the visitors.

With five wins and a couple of defeats, KKR currently sit at the second spot on the points table.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand are languishing on the 9th spot with 6 defeats in 8 games.