রবিবার , ১২ মে ২০২৪ | ২৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Manoj Bajpayee BREAKS Silence On Fallout With Hansal Mehta: ‘I Went Into My Bathroom And Cried’

Manoj Bajpayee talked about his fallout with Hansal Mehta.

Manoj Bajpayee got candid about his fallout with Hansal Mehta due to his anger issues.

Manoj Bajpayee revealed details about his strained relationship with director Hansal Mehta, attributing their fallout to difficult circumstances exacerbated by his own anger. He acknowledged that his anger had led to conflicts not only with Hansal Mehta but also with other filmmaker friends like Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma. Manoj expressed regret, suggesting that better communication might have avoided these disputes. In an interview, he reflected on his bond with Hansal and recounted feeling distressed when the director faced backlash from protesters following the release of their film ‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!’

Manoj told Siddharth Kannan, “It was a difficult time for all of us. My career was slipping away from me, a career which I got after a lot of hard work. Many other unwanted people got into the project, some because of me, some because of Hansal. Things weren’t right after that. Yes, you feel bad, but I’m not the sort of person who lets arguments affect him. But I felt bad that Hansal had to go through that whole protest.”

He further revealed, “He doesn’t know this, but when that happened, I went into my bathroom and cried. How could this happen to someone like him?”

Manoj cherished his relationship with Hansal’s parents, especially reminiscing about the caring nature of his mother, “His mother used to give me food whenever we would meet, because she thought that I must’ve not eaten. Only a mother can think like that,” he recalled. Acknowledging his past mistakes fueled by anger, he expressed a newfound sense of personal growth and respect for his former collaborators, despite not engaging with them regularly.

Hansal Mehta also discussed his tumultuous dynamic with Manoj Bajpayee while working on ‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!’ During an interview with Cinema Express, he characterized Manoj as ‘very badly behaved’, acknowledging the challenges this behavior posed on set. Hansal recalled, “But at heart, he’s a nice guy. He’s not a bad person. You get that vibe. When we were working together, I used to get very irritated. I would ask, ‘Manoj, why are you behaving like this?’ That was the time when Manoj would take the character and just go. I don’t know how he decided that the character should be irritable, but he thrust it on everyone. Everyone used to run away from him. Saurabh (Shukla) used to be like, ‘I went to speak to him and he was mean. What’s wrong with him?’”

In lieu with the heightened anticipation for Manoj Bajpayee’s milestone 100th film, the recently unveiled action-packed and massy trailer of ‘Bhaiyya Ji has fans on the edge of their seats. Helmed by director Apoorv Singh Karki, the film teases an enthralling storyline, showcasing Manoj as the ‘desi superstar’ who embarks on a vengeance-fuelled journey.

Yatamanyu Narain

