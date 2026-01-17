Is Dakota Johnson Dating Role Model? Duo Spotted Dining Together In Los Angeles | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 16:29 IST

Dakota Johnson and Role Model’s dinner outing has sparked dating rumours.

Dakota Johnson parted ways with Chris Martin in June last year. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dakota Johnson recently came under her fans’ radar post her dinner with Role Model. After the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in June 2025, she was first spotted grabbing dinner with Role Model last December. This time, the duo’s sighting has sparked romantic rumours.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dakota Johnson and Role Model (né Tucker Pillsbury) were seen leaving after dinner at a French restaurant in Los Angeles called Marvin, located at 8114 Beverly Blvd. One of the pictures in the same post also featured the diva’s name in the memorabilia board of the celebrity-frequented spot. Besides the long list of celebrities, including LeBron James, Orlando Bloom, Cindy Crawford, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Chamberlain, and others, eagle-eyed fans could spot Dakota’s name in it.

Are Dakota Johnson And Role Model Dating?

Reacting to the glimpses, a user said, “I was at the festival in Mexico this last week and was praying she would’ve been Sally, but Mumford was, which was equally satisfying.” Another added, “Why do I actually like this for Dakota..?”

Someone mentioned, “She’s always here… last time I dined there, she was sitting in a small corner.” “Another person mentioned, “Dakota deserves love.”

Johnson and Model haven’t responded to the speculation yet.

Take a look at the post here:

Dakota Johnson- Role Model Dating Rumours

This is the second time the pair have been spotted spending time together. Earlier, the actress was spotted dining with the singer-songwriter on December 29.

A source close to the rumoured couple told PEOPLE in November that the 36-year-old was “slowly dating again” after her breakup from Martin. “Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final,” the source added.

Model was previously dating content creator Emma Chamberlain from 2020 to 2023.

Dakota Johnson’s Upcoming Projects

Johnson is currently filming an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s novel Verity, scheduled for release in theatres on October 2. Beyond that, she is directing a feature film titled A Tree Is Blue, which will star Jessica Alba and Charli xcx.

First Published: January 17, 2026, 16:29 IST

