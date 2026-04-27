মঙ্গলবার, ২৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ১২:০১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ন্যায়বিচারের বার্তা নিয়ে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দিবস পালিত TOI Exclusive | Sabastian Sawe’s London blitz makes us marathoners believe limits are meant to be pushed: Sawan Barwal | More sports News শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের বিনামূল্যে ১০০০ লিটারের ৬০টি পানির ট্যাংক ও সেটিং উপকরণ বিতরণ ডিজেল সংকটে আর নয় অস্থিরতা আমাদের বুস্টার মিশ্রিত পোড়া মবিলেই নির্ভরতা শ্রীবরদীতে প্রণোদনা হিসেবে কৃষকদের মাঝে ধান বীজ ও সার বিতরণ পৈতৃক সম্পত্তি নিয়ে বিরোধ:ভাইদের নির্যাতনের শিকারে বোনের সংবাদ সম্মেলন Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy | Bollywood News ছাত্রদল নেতার বিরুদ্ধে কবিরহাটে এডিপির কাজে অনিয়ম ; দায়সারা কাজ করে বিল উত্তোলন পরিবারের চাপে বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত নায়িকা আনুশকা শেঠির IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৭ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৩ সময় দেখুন
Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Karan Aujla’s alleged bisexual post raises questions online; pregnant Deepika Padukone reportedly has her full work schedule ready.

font

Karan Aujla’s alleged bisexual post sparks debate over authenticity; pregnant Deepika Padukone reportedly has her work plan ready.

Karan Aujla’s alleged bisexual post sparks debate over authenticity; pregnant Deepika Padukone reportedly has her work plan ready.

A viral claim that Karan Aujla posted “I’m bisexual” on social media is now being questioned after a closer look at the screenshot raised doubts about its authenticity.

For More: Fact Check | Is Karan Aujla’s ‘I’m Bisexual’ Tweet Real Or Fake? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed

Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh. The actress recently announced this happy news on her social media, and following this, reports started coming in that she will continue work on her upcoming films Raaka and King. Now, an update has it that the actress has her entire work schedule in place.

For More: Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy: Deets About Raaka And King Shoot

There’s something quietly special about spotting a Hollywood legend outside a red carpet setting, just another face in the crowd, enjoying a moment. And that’s exactly what happened at this year’s Stagecoach Music Festival, where fans got an unexpected glimpse of a very familiar star, blending right in while soaking up a live performance.

For More: Tom Hanks Turns Proud Son As He Enjoys Son Chet Hanks’ Band Performance At Stagecoach | Watch

Nikki Tamboli, who recently joined Battleground Season 2 as a mentor leading Team Lootere, has stirred conversation following her heated argument with fellow mentor Abhishek Malhan. It all started with a war of words, which later turned into a heated argument, leading to Abhishek walking out.

For More: Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down In Tears Following Abhishek Malhan’s ‘Kutte Bhaukte Hai’ Remark On Battleground

South superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly decided to bring in a more structured approach to his film commitments, at a time when the theatrical business is facing growing concerns over declining footfalls. The move is being seen as a possible shift in how big stars may plan their projects going forward, especially as long gaps between major releases continue to affect cinema attendance.

For More: Allu Arjun Sets 200-Day Shooting Cap Per Film Amid Theatre Footfall Crisis: Report

First Published:

April 27, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
ন্যায়বিচারের বার্তা নিয়ে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দিবস পালিত

ন্যায়বিচারের বার্তা নিয়ে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দিবস পালিত

শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের বিনামূল্যে ১০০০ লিটারের ৬০টি পানির ট্যাংক ও সেটিং উপকরণ বিতরণ

শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের বিনামূল্যে ১০০০ লিটারের ৬০টি পানির ট্যাংক ও সেটিং উপকরণ বিতরণ

ডিজেল সংকটে আর নয় অস্থিরতা আমাদের বুস্টার মিশ্রিত পোড়া মবিলেই নির্ভরতা

ডিজেল সংকটে আর নয় অস্থিরতা আমাদের বুস্টার মিশ্রিত পোড়া মবিলেই নির্ভরতা

শ্রীবরদীতে প্রণোদনা হিসেবে কৃষকদের মাঝে ধান বীজ ও সার বিতরণ

শ্রীবরদীতে প্রণোদনা হিসেবে কৃষকদের মাঝে ধান বীজ ও সার বিতরণ

পৈতৃক সম্পত্তি নিয়ে বিরোধ:ভাইদের নির্যাতনের শিকারে বোনের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

পৈতৃক সম্পত্তি নিয়ে বিরোধ:ভাইদের নির্যাতনের শিকারে বোনের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

ছাত্রদল নেতার বিরুদ্ধে কবিরহাটে এডিপির কাজে অনিয়ম ; দায়সারা কাজ করে বিল উত্তোলন

ছাত্রদল নেতার বিরুদ্ধে কবিরহাটে এডিপির কাজে অনিয়ম ; দায়সারা কাজ করে বিল উত্তোলন

ন্যায়বিচারের বার্তা নিয়ে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দিবস পালিত
ন্যায়বিচারের বার্তা নিয়ে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দিবস পালিত
TOI Exclusive | Sabastian Sawe’s London blitz makes us marathoners believe limits are meant to be pushed: Sawan Barwal | More sports News
TOI Exclusive | Sabastian Sawe’s London blitz makes us marathoners believe limits are meant to be pushed: Sawan Barwal | More sports News
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের বিনামূল্যে ১০০০ লিটারের ৬০টি পানির ট্যাংক ও সেটিং উপকরণ বিতরণ
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের বিনামূল্যে ১০০০ লিটারের ৬০টি পানির ট্যাংক ও সেটিং উপকরণ বিতরণ
ডিজেল সংকটে আর নয় অস্থিরতা আমাদের বুস্টার মিশ্রিত পোড়া মবিলেই নির্ভরতা
ডিজেল সংকটে আর নয় অস্থিরতা আমাদের বুস্টার মিশ্রিত পোড়া মবিলেই নির্ভরতা
শ্রীবরদীতে প্রণোদনা হিসেবে কৃষকদের মাঝে ধান বীজ ও সার বিতরণ
শ্রীবরদীতে প্রণোদনা হিসেবে কৃষকদের মাঝে ধান বীজ ও সার বিতরণ
পৈতৃক সম্পত্তি নিয়ে বিরোধ:ভাইদের নির্যাতনের শিকারে বোনের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
পৈতৃক সম্পত্তি নিয়ে বিরোধ:ভাইদের নির্যাতনের শিকারে বোনের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy | Bollywood News
Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy | Bollywood News
ছাত্রদল নেতার বিরুদ্ধে কবিরহাটে এডিপির কাজে অনিয়ম ; দায়সারা কাজ করে বিল উত্তোলন
ছাত্রদল নেতার বিরুদ্ধে কবিরহাটে এডিপির কাজে অনিয়ম ; দায়সারা কাজ করে বিল উত্তোলন
পরিবারের চাপে বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত নায়িকা আনুশকা শেঠির
পরিবারের চাপে বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত নায়িকা আনুশকা শেঠির
IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News
IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News
বকশীবাজার খানকাহ: পুরান ঢাকার সুফি ঐতিহ্যের জীবন্ত স্মারক
বকশীবাজার খানকাহ: পুরান ঢাকার সুফি ঐতিহ্যের জীবন্ত স্মারক
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
টাঙ্গাইলে বিয়ের প্রলোভনে এক তরুণীর সাথে শারীরিক সম্পর্কের অভিযোগ ইমামের বিরুদ্ধে
টাঙ্গাইলে বিয়ের প্রলোভনে এক তরুণীর সাথে শারীরিক সম্পর্কের অভিযোগ ইমামের বিরুদ্ধে
সাফ জয়ী অনূর্ধ্ব-২০ ফুটবল দলকে জামায়াত আমিরের অভিনন্দন
সাফ জয়ী অনূর্ধ্ব-২০ ফুটবল দলকে জামায়াত আমিরের অভিনন্দন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
‘দলের কাউন্সিল করার বিষয়টি আলোচনায় গুরুত্ব পেয়েছে’
‘দলের কাউন্সিল করার বিষয়টি আলোচনায় গুরুত্ব পেয়েছে’
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom