Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 27, 2026, 22:00 IST

Karan Aujla’s alleged bisexual post raises questions online; pregnant Deepika Padukone reportedly has her full work schedule ready.

Karan Aujla’s alleged bisexual post sparks debate over authenticity; pregnant Deepika Padukone reportedly has her work plan ready.

A viral claim that Karan Aujla posted “I’m bisexual” on social media is now being questioned after a closer look at the screenshot raised doubts about its authenticity.

For More: Fact Check | Is Karan Aujla’s ‘I’m Bisexual’ Tweet Real Or Fake? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed

Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh. The actress recently announced this happy news on her social media, and following this, reports started coming in that she will continue work on her upcoming films Raaka and King. Now, an update has it that the actress has her entire work schedule in place.

For More: Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy: Deets About Raaka And King Shoot

There’s something quietly special about spotting a Hollywood legend outside a red carpet setting, just another face in the crowd, enjoying a moment. And that’s exactly what happened at this year’s Stagecoach Music Festival, where fans got an unexpected glimpse of a very familiar star, blending right in while soaking up a live performance.

For More: Tom Hanks Turns Proud Son As He Enjoys Son Chet Hanks’ Band Performance At Stagecoach | Watch

Nikki Tamboli, who recently joined Battleground Season 2 as a mentor leading Team Lootere, has stirred conversation following her heated argument with fellow mentor Abhishek Malhan. It all started with a war of words, which later turned into a heated argument, leading to Abhishek walking out.

For More: Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down In Tears Following Abhishek Malhan’s ‘Kutte Bhaukte Hai’ Remark On Battleground

South superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly decided to bring in a more structured approach to his film commitments, at a time when the theatrical business is facing growing concerns over declining footfalls. The move is being seen as a possible shift in how big stars may plan their projects going forward, especially as long gaps between major releases continue to affect cinema attendance.

For More: Allu Arjun Sets 200-Day Shooting Cap Per Film Amid Theatre Footfall Crisis: Report

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First Published: April 27, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Is Karan AKaran Aujla’s Viral Bisexual Tweet Real Or Fake?; Deepika Padukone Has Packed Work Schedule Amid Second Pregnancy