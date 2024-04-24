Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Bundle Of Sunshine As She Feeds Baby Goats In Her Vacay, Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez delighted her Instagram fans and followers by sharing captivating photos from her vacation. The actress surely made the most of her break and was seen dishing out major travel goals. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Love light happiness and baby goats .”

In the photos, Jacqueline looked all pretty basking under the sunlight as she went out for a boat ride. Donning an all-brown ensemble and a bucket hat, she was a complete vision to behold. She also shared a video in which she was seen feeding baby goats. She also posed for adorable candid photos with them.

Have a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has a series of films in her kitty. On the acting front, she is preparing for her role in Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome 3 boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Additionally, Jacqueline has recently completed filming for Fateh, co-starring Sonu Sood. This action thriller revolves around real-life instances of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in significant roles. Notably, several notable figures from Hollywood, including the director of photography, the research team, and action choreographers, have been enlisted for this project.

Apart from these, the actress is also reported to be a part of an unannounced project with Jio Studios, which will be released later this year.