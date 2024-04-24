বুধবার , ২৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১১ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Bundle Of Sunshine As She Feeds Baby Goats In Her Vacay, Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৪, ২০২৪ ৩:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 04 24t144626.230 2024 04 71bdf56e282a36fc41409026976dc9d1


Last Updated:

Jacqueline Fernandez drops happy photos from her vacation.

Jacqueline Fernandez drops happy photos from her vacation.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently dropped a bundle of happy photos from her vacation.

Jacqueline Fernandez delighted her Instagram fans and followers by sharing captivating photos from her vacation. The actress surely made the most of her break and was seen dishing out major travel goals. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Love light happiness and baby goats .”

In the photos, Jacqueline looked all pretty basking under the sunlight as she went out for a boat ride. Donning an all-brown ensemble and a bucket hat, she was a complete vision to behold. She also shared a video in which she was seen feeding baby goats. She also posed for adorable candid photos with them.

Have a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has a series of films in her kitty. On the acting front, she is preparing for her role in Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome 3 boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Additionally, Jacqueline has recently completed filming for Fateh, co-starring Sonu Sood. This action thriller revolves around real-life instances of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in significant roles. Notably, several notable figures from Hollywood, including the director of photography, the research team, and action choreographers, have been enlisted for this project.

Apart from these, the actress is also reported to be a part of an unannounced project with Jio Studios, which will be released later this year.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

