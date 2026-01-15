Jana Nayagan Makers Eye Republic Day Release If Legal Hurdle Clears: Report | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 22:26 IST

Jana Nayagan makers may aim for a Republic Day release if the Madras High Court verdict goes in their favour, with trade expecting a historic box office run.

Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit theatres on January 9.

The makers of Jana Nayagan are reportedly eyeing the Republic Day box office window, provided the ongoing legal battle surrounding the film’s censor certificate is resolved in their favour. On Thursday, the Supreme Court referred the matter back to the Madras High Court after the producers challenged the stay imposed on the film’s censor clearance. According to a report by Sacnilk, the case is expected to be heard around January 20, a date that could prove decisive for the film’s release strategy.

If the verdict favours KVN Productions and no further appeals are pursued, the team is likely to move quickly to lock a Republic Day release. National holidays are considered prime slots for big-ticket films, and trade observers believe Jana Nayagan could capitalise significantly on the festive momentum. The makers are yet to decide whether to opt for a Monday release on Republic Day itself or arrive in theatres on the preceding Friday to make the most of an extended holiday weekend.

Republic Day Window Could Be a Game Changer

Media reports suggest that Jana Nayagan, widely touted as Vijay’s final film before he fully commits to his political career, is expected to make a thunderous impact at the box office. A Republic Day release would not only ensure high footfalls but also align with the film’s political undertones, adding to its mass appeal. However, the entire plan hinges on the January 20 hearing and whether the legal proceedings conclude without further delays.

Until a verdict is delivered, the makers remain cautious, with insiders stressing that any additional appeal could push the release further. For now, the industry is watching closely, as the film’s fate could be sealed within days.

Massive Pre-Release Numbers Signal Huge Potential

Despite the setback, trade figures from before the postponement highlight the staggering scale of anticipation around Jana Nayagan. As reported by Sacnilk, the film had already collected close to Rs 40 crore in overseas opening-day advance bookings and nearly Rs 60 crore for its opening weekend. This amounted to around Rs 100 crore in global pre-sales, all of which reportedly vanished overnight after the release was stalled.

The impact was felt domestically as well. Karnataka Talkies reported that theatres in Karnataka alone had to refund tickets worth nearly Rs 6 crore. Overseas exhibitors, who had planned a record-breaking release across 25 countries, were dealt an unprecedented blow. While the setback is temporary, trade experts believe these numbers clearly underline the film’s enormous box office potential once a new release date is announced.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan—titled Jan Neta in Hindi—is a high-octane political thriller. The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

First Published: January 15, 2026, 22:26 IST