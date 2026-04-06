Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Was ‘Depressed After Dhadak’; Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 06, 2026, 22:04 IST

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about feeling depressed after Dhadak; Karishma Tanna announces her pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera, sharing joyful moments with fans.

News18

Janhvi Kapoor is often seen smiling through interviews and public appearances, but behind that calm exterior, her early days in Bollywood came with their own set of emotional challenges. In a recent conversation, the actor revisited a phase of her life that she says wasn’t as celebratory as many believed.

For More: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Was ‘Depressed After Dhadak’, Says ‘People Hate Me’

Actress Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The actor shared a series of heartwarming photos, revealing the big news and instantly drawing congratulations from fans and celebrities. Karishma took to Instagram with Varun to share the news through a set of intimate, well-styled pictures.

For More: Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy With Husband Varun Bangera, Bigg Boss 8 And Scoop Star Shares Baby Bump Pics

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has finally got a release date! The makers announced that the film is set to release on May 22, 2026, in theatres, and also dropped fresh posters featuring the two stars, giving a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry. The film was announced back in 2024, and since then fans had been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the release date!

For More: Chand Mera Dil Release Date Announced; Ananya Panday–Lakshya’s Chemistry Steals Spotlight In New Posters

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has had its release date postponed from April 10, 2026, to April 17, 2026. Producers cited the strong box office run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge as the reason, with paid previews scheduled for April 16 at 9 PM.

For More: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Release Date Postponed: New Date Announced

Tamil television actress Subashini, best known for her role in the popular Sun TV serial Kayal, was found dead in Chennai on April 6, 2026. Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the television industry and among her fans, cutting short a journey that was just beginning to gather momentum.

For More: Subashini Balasubramaniyam Found Dead In Chennai At 36, Kayal Actress’ Demise Shocks Industry

First Published: April 06, 2026, 22:04 IST

News movies bollywood Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Was ‘Depressed After Dhadak’; Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy