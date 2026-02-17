Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton Join 81 Artists Criticising Berlin Film Festival For ‘Silence’ Over Gaza | Hollywood News

Last Updated: February 18, 2026, 02:33 IST

Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton and Adam McKay join 81 artists condemning Berlin Film Festival for alleged silence on Gaza and suppression of political voices.

Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton sign an open letter urging Berlinale to speak on Gaza.

More than 80 current and former participants of the Berlin International Film Festival have signed an open letter criticizing the festival for what they describe as its “silence” regarding the conflict in Gaza and the “censoring” of artists who speak out. Among the signatories are actors Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, Angeliki Papoulia, Saleh Bakri, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Mullan, and Tobias Menzies, along with directors Mike Leigh, Lukas Dhont, Nan Goldin, Miguel Gomes, Adam McKay, and Avi Mograbi.

The letter urges film institutions to refuse “complicity in the terrible violence that continues to be waged against Palestinians,” calling for moral responsibility from the festival. It comes amid the 2026 Berlinale, where political issues have sparked debate after jury head Wim Wenders claimed in the opening press conference that “filmmaking was the opposite of politics,” and that the festival should “stay out of politics.” His remarks prompted festival director Tricia Tuttle to clarify that “artists should not be expected to comment on all broader debates about a festival’s previous or current practices over which they have no control.”

Calls for Accountability and Moral Leadership

Signatories of the letter strongly rejected Wenders’ stance, stating, “You cannot separate one from the other,” emphasizing that politics and art are deeply intertwined. They also pointed to the growing trend in the international film community, citing over 5,000 film workers—including prominent Hollywood figures—refusing to work with Israeli institutions deemed “complicit.”

The open letter highlights that the Berlinale has previously issued statements condemning atrocities in Iran and Ukraine, yet has remained silent on Gaza. “We call on the Berlinale to fulfil its moral duty and clearly state its opposition to Israel’s genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against Palestinians, and completely end its involvement in shielding Israel from criticism and calls for accountability,” the letter concludes.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: February 18, 2026, 02:33 IST

News movies hollywood Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton Join 81 Artists Criticising Berlin Film Festival For ‘Silence’ Over Gaza