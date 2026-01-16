Jennie Sizzles In A Black Bralette As She Drops Pics From Bold ‘J2NNI5’ Photo Exhibition | Korean News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 00:13 IST

BLACKPINK star Jennie is celebrating a major personal milestone by opening up her visual diary to the world. As the K-pop icon turned 30 on Friday, she unveiled her first-ever photo exhibition in Seoul, sharing striking images from a defining period of her life.

The singer dropped a series of photos from the exhibition on social media, captioning the post, “meet J2NNI5.” Outside a three-story gallery overlooking Gyeongbok Palace, a large image of Jennie from five years ago greets visitors, symbolically facing the city where her journey began.

Inside ‘J2NNI5’: A Glimpse Into Jennie’s 20s

Titled “J2NNI5,” the exhibition runs from Friday through January 29 at Youthquake gallery in Seoul’s Jongno District. The showcase marks Jennie’s first photo exhibition and features images taken when the artist was 25 years old.

For the project, Jennie collaborated with acclaimed Korean photographers Hong Jang-hyun, Shin Sun-hye and Mok Jung-wook. According to her agency, Odd Atelier, the exhibition presents “the most authentic fragments of Jennie discovered in unplanned moments.” The images reflect a wide emotional range — from confident and bold to deeply personal and introspective.

The second floor of the gallery focuses on bright, natural photographs that highlight a softer side of the artist. These images are displayed alongside monochrome portraits placed near a floor-to-ceiling window that looks out onto Gyeongbok Palace, serving as a tribute to her roots. The visual theme echoes moments from Jennie’s recent appearances, including her 2025 Melon Music Awards performance, where she wore a veil engraved with passages from “Cheongguyeongeon” (1728), Korea’s earliest known collection of song lyrics.

An Intimate Finale And A Charitable Gesture

The exhibition takes on a more intimate tone on the third floor, where muted, largely monochromatic photographs are displayed. These include a half-nude portrait of Jennie covering her upper torso, as well as images printed on thin hanging screens and blue acrylic photographs of the artist submerged in water.

The experience concludes on the rooftop, where visitors step into a small booth and listen to Jennie’s recorded narration, listing keywords such as “twenty-five,” “curiosity,” “time” and “love.”

