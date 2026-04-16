Jubin Nautiyal Reportedly Ties The Knot With ‘Childhood Sweetheart’; Aamir Khan To Star In Ashneer Grover’s Biopic? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 16, 2026, 22:00 IST

Jubin Nautiyal reportedly married his childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is said to be in talks for Ashneer Grover’s biopic.

Jubin Nautiyal is now married, reportedly tying the knot in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is being linked to Ashneer Grover’s biopic.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is now married. If a latest report is to be believed, the singer recently tied the knot with his ‘childhood sweetheart’ in his hometown in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, it was an intimate wedding ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance.

For More: Jubin Nautiyal Is Now Married, Singer Ties The Knot With ‘Childhood Sweetheart’: Report

Aamir Khan was last seen in RS Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released in 2025. The film also starred Genelia Deshmukh, and it performed well at the box office. Now, Aamir is awaiting the release of his son Junaid Khan’s film Ek Din. It will mark Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut. Mr Perfectionist is yet to announce his next film as an actor. However, a new report suggests that Aamir may be seen in Ashneer Grover’s biopic.

For More: Aamir Khan To Headline Ashneer Grover’s Biopic, Helmed By Rahul Mody? Here’s What We Know

Uorfi Javed has once again stirred conversation on social media, this time by calling out what she claims is a hefty price tag attached to attending the Cannes Film Festival.

For More: ‘Main India Mein Hi Theek Hoon’: Uorfi Javed Says She Was Asked To Pay ₹80 Lakh For Cannes

Timothée Chalamet made his first major public appearance since the 2026 Oscars as he joined co-stars Zendaya and Jason Momoa to present Dune: Part Three at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.

For More: Timothée Chalamet Calls Dune 3 ‘Deeply Emotional’ In First Post-Oscars Appearance

Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his next mystical adventure thriller, Vrushakarma. He has recently shared an exciting update about his upcoming film. He revealed that the film’s shoot is nearly complete. The remaining portions, he said, will be wrapped up soon, putting the project firmly on track for a release in the latter half of the year.

For More: Naga Chaitanya Gives Major Update On Adventure Thriller Vrushakarma, Confirms 85% Shoot Completion

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First Published: April 16, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Jubin Nautiyal Reportedly Ties The Knot With ‘Childhood Sweetheart’; Aamir Khan To Star In Ashneer Grover’s Biopic?