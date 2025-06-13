Kajol Is Serving Major Main Character Energy, And We Are Here for It

Last Updated: June 13, 2025, 13:02 IST

Kajol is currently promoting her upcoming horror thriller Maa, directed by Vishal Furia.

Kajol looked absolutely stunning in a silver sparkling jumpsuit. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror thriller Maa, was recently spotted in Mumbai, effortlessly turning heads with her dazzling look. A video circulating online shows the actress stepping out of a venue, seemingly after a dinner outing.

She looked radiant in a shimmering silver jumpsuit that ensured all eyes were on her. Kajol styled the outfit with silver hoop earrings, matching heels, and a pair of chic sunglasses. Her makeup was soft yet luminous, perfectly complementing her look. With her hair left open and swept back, the overall ensemble struck a flawless balance between glam and elegance.

While walking out of the venue, Kajol covered her outfit with a white floral scarf. Even though the scarf covered a large part of her dress, it was still clear that she had made a stylish choice for the evening.

Take a look:

Maa is all set to hit theatres on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film has caught the attention of many ever since it was announced to be part of the Shaitaan universe. There had been talks that actors Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan might have special appearances in the film. Kajol finally addressed these rumours in a recent interview with Pinkvilla.

Shutting down the speculation, she said, “No, no. Kaash aapne ye chiz pehle suggest ki hoti. Humari shooting se pehle bata diya hota toh hum shayad shooting kar bhi lete (No, no. I wish you had suggested this earlier. We could have filmed it if you had informed me before our shoot).”

“Par, now it’s too late. The film is about to be released. We would not be able to add that much now. I hope that you like the film a lot and hopefully, there will be a Maa 2,” she added.

The film is backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Kumar Mangat Pathak and is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The story centres around a mother who faces dark supernatural powers while trying to save her daughter. The curse she fights is linked to a haunted village. The film brings together horror and mythology to show the strength of a mother and the powerful presence of Goddess Kali.

Apart from Kajol, the film stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Gopal Singh, Jitin Gulati, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj and Roopkatha Chakraborty.

Apart from Maa, Kajol also has two more films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an action thriller co-starring Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah and Jisshu Sengupta. She will also feature in Sarzameen, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The release dates for both these projects are yet to be announced.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More