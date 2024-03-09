Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Play ‘Bhairava’ In Nag Ashwin’s Magnum Opus, Unveils Character Poster

Renowned for its cinematic grandeur, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, has seized attention with the exciting revelation of its release date. The movie, starring acclaimed actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in significant roles, guarantees an exceptional cinematic journey. Now, the director of the film, Nag Ashwin has revealed Prabhas’s character’s name on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

On Friday, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared his character poster, in which he can be seen sporting black bands of tattoos and a man bun. The character also wore high-tech futuristic specs as we got a glimpse of the actor from the side. The poster also carried the character’s name ‘Bhairava’. He captioned the post, “His name is ‘BHAIRAVA’”. The post soon went viral all over Instagram.

At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag Ashwin revealed that the film’s timeline will commence with Mahabharat. He stated, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

The film-maker also clarified that he hasn’t used OpenAI’s Soras, that has become a rage among the netizens to experiment and create scenes. Even though he shared that he’ll try it soon, he explained, “We had to build so many sets, designs, vehicles for this film. It was a lot of process to ideate, conceptualise, build it, prototype, machinery, ageing. Had I used Sora, I wouldn’t need to do this. It could just be a prompt and I wouldn’t need to go for VFX. I am also thinking that, in the process of this struggle, will some magic come through? Because we take months to perfect this, something new could happen. If it’s as easy as a prompt, are you missing something as a creator?”

Prabhas fans are eagerly anticipating his role in Kalki 2898 AD, a distinctive blend of the Mahabharat epic with time travel concepts. The makers assure an unparalleled cinematic experience, with the film scheduled for a May 8 theatrical release. Santhosh Narayanan serves as the music director and the high-budget production is under the helm of producer C Ashwani Dutt, associated with the esteemed Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

In a remarkable move, the creators of Kalki 2898 AD orchestrated an elaborate release date announcement with raiders across various Pan-India cities, such as Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir and Vijayawada. The raiders marched in unison, creating excitement and uniquely unveiled the scroll, proclaiming the film’s release on May 9, 2024.

Besides, Kalki 2898 AD garnered global acclaim with its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film’s highly anticipated release has captivated audiences worldwide, creating eager anticipation as it promises to transport viewers into a futuristic world filled with intrigue.