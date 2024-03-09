শনিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Play ‘Bhairava’ In Nag Ashwin’s Magnum Opus, Unveils Character Poster

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৪ ৪:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kalki 2898 ad prabhas name 2024 03 e8c11336d62fc656c5364765452383c3


Prabhas revealed his character's name in Nag Ashwin's upcoming pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas revealed his character’s name in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas revealed his character name in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Renowned for its cinematic grandeur, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, has seized attention with the exciting revelation of its release date. The movie, starring acclaimed actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in significant roles, guarantees an exceptional cinematic journey. Now, the director of the film, Nag Ashwin has revealed Prabhas’s character’s name on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

On Friday, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared his character poster, in which he can be seen sporting black bands of tattoos and a man bun. The character also wore high-tech futuristic specs as we got a glimpse of the actor from the side. The poster also carried the character’s name ‘Bhairava’. He captioned the post, “His name is ‘BHAIRAVA’”. The post soon went viral all over Instagram.

Take a look:

At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag Ashwin revealed that the film’s timeline will commence with Mahabharat. He stated, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

The film-maker also clarified that he hasn’t used OpenAI’s Soras, that has become a rage among the netizens to experiment and create scenes. Even though he shared that he’ll try it soon, he explained, “We had to build so many sets, designs, vehicles for this film. It was a lot of process to ideate, conceptualise, build it, prototype, machinery, ageing. Had I used Sora, I wouldn’t need to do this. It could just be a prompt and I wouldn’t need to go for VFX. I am also thinking that, in the process of this struggle, will some magic come through? Because we take months to perfect this, something new could happen. If it’s as easy as a prompt, are you missing something as a creator?”

Prabhas fans are eagerly anticipating his role in Kalki 2898 AD, a distinctive blend of the Mahabharat epic with time travel concepts. The makers assure an unparalleled cinematic experience, with the film scheduled for a May 8 theatrical release. Santhosh Narayanan serves as the music director and the high-budget production is under the helm of producer C Ashwani Dutt, associated with the esteemed Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

In a remarkable move, the creators of Kalki 2898 AD orchestrated an elaborate release date announcement with raiders across various Pan-India cities, such as Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir and Vijayawada. The raiders marched in unison, creating excitement and uniquely unveiled the scroll, proclaiming the film’s release on May 9, 2024.

Besides, Kalki 2898 AD garnered global acclaim with its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film’s highly anticipated release has captivated audiences worldwide, creating eager anticipation as it promises to transport viewers into a futuristic world filled with intrigue.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1709936925 photo
Deepti Sharma’s all-round show fashions UP Warriorz’s thrilling 1-run win over Delhi Capitals in WPL | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
kalki 2898 ad prabhas name 2024 03 e8c11336d62fc656c5364765452383c3
Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Play ‘Bhairava’ In Nag Ashwin’s Magnum Opus, Unveils Character Poster
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240308 WA0027
জিয়াউর রহমান রাজাকারদের মুক্তি দিয়েছেন আমরা তাদের বিচার করছি- মুক্তিযুদ্ধ বিষয়ক মন্ত্রী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240308 WA0026
জবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগের উদ্যোগে সেমিনার অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Fennal Seed

Weight Loss Tips: নিয়ম করে মাত্র ৭ দিন! হুহু করে ওজন কমাবেই মৌরি জল! শুধু জানুন বানানো আর খাওয়ার পদ্ধতি

 IMG 20220629 WA0041

টাঙ্গাইলে পদোন্নতি প্রাপ্ত পুলিশ সদস্যদের র‍্যাংক ব্যাজ পরিয়ে দিলেন পুলিশ সুপার

 wm sputnikv1

স্পুটনিক ভি উৎপাদনের প্রাথমিক অনুমতি পেয়েছে ভারতের সিরাম

 wm CTG Nagin Hill Photo 29 09 2021 2

নাগিন পাহাড়ে স্থাপনা নির্মাণের অভিযোগের মামলায় আসামি ১০

 wm SEA Dead

সৈকতেই পড়ে ছিল এনায়েত ও মারুফের লাশ

 wm Mayor CTG

সমালোচনা হলেও ড্রোনেই আস্থা চসিক মেয়রের

 nusrat joyee ecommerce ecommerce barta

জয়ী মোস্ট ইম্পপেক্টফুল ইন্টারপ্রেনার এওয়ার্ড পেলেন নুসরাত

 1692361148 photo

India clinch mixed team air pistol gold at World Championship | More sports News

 Oneplus 9rt

স্ন্যাপড্রাগন ৮৮৮ প্রসেসর, শক্তিশালী ব্যাটারি-সহ লঞ্চ হল OnePlus 9RT, জেনে নিন দাম

 RAK

আরএকে সিরামিকসের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad