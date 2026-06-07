Kangana Ranaut On Playing Nurse In Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: ‘The Profession Is Sexualised’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 07, 2026, 22:00 IST

Kangana Ranaut said nursing is the “most sexualised” profession and stressed that nurses deserve more respect ahead of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Kangana Ranaut said nursing is often stereotyped and “sexualised” despite nurses being crucial frontline workers, adding that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata aims to change that perception.

Kangana Ranaut has criticised the way nursing is often perceived in society, saying the profession is frequently “sexualised” and stereotyped despite nurses being among the most important frontline workers in healthcare.

The actor-politician, who will next be seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, spoke about the issue while discussing her upcoming film, which is inspired by the true story of the brave staff of Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. Kangana said the film aims to shift public perception and bring dignity and recognition to nurses, ward boys and other hospital workers who often remain invisible despite their vital contribution.

Kangana Ranaut Says Nursing Is Often Sexualised

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Kangana said, “Badlaav hona chahiye logon ke jo bhaav hai unke liye usme badlaav hona chahiye. I think it is the most sexualised profession.”

Speaking about the challenges nurses face, Kangana said the profession is often underpaid, overworked and underappreciated, even though nurses handle some of the most demanding responsibilities inside hospitals.

She also referred to a dialogue from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to highlight how society casually looks at nurses.

She shared, “Humari film mein dialogue bhi hai ki do log nurse ko dekhkar time mila to do chaar baatein bhi kar lo. That is the reality.”

Kangana added that nurses deserve far more respect for the work they do every day.

She said, “We don’t give them the respect they deserve. Nurses do a lot of important work, from cleaning patients to ensuring the hospital functions smoothly. If our perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful.”

Kangana Ranaut On Forgotten Frontline Workers

The actress further said that whenever people think of hospitals, they usually think of doctors first, while the contribution of nurses, ward boys, watchmen and support staff often goes unnoticed.

She said, “When we think about hospitals, we naturally think of doctors, and their contribution is immense. But why don’t we pause and think about the millions of workers who keep the system running every day?”

Kangana also spoke about the courage shown by the staff of Cama Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. She said many of them played a crucial role as witnesses in identifying the terrorists.

She shared, “People will be surprised to know that they were the key witnesses in identifying Ajmal Kasab. Even after everything they went through, they stood by the country and showed courage.”

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

The trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled recently and offers a glimpse into a story inspired by true events. The film focuses on ordinary hospital workers who displayed extraordinary courage during a terror attack and helped save more than 400 lives.

Kangana plays a staff nurse in the film, an everyday woman whose dedication and bravery often go unnoticed. Unlike conventional hero-centric stories, the film shifts focus to nurses, ward boys and hospital staff who became silent saviours during a national crisis.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada’s PEN Studios, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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