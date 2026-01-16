শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Unseen Photo From Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st Birthday Celebration With Kiara Advani Goes Viral | Bollywood News Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India T20I squad as Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma miss series | Cricket News Karan Johar Buys Rs 8.05 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Khar West; Deal Registered In November 2025 | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়া ছিলেন দেশ ও মানুষের নেত্রী: শোকসভায় বক্তারা ‘Why Is Everyone Doing This?’: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Khushi Kapoor Joining Viral 2016 Throwback Trend | Bollywood News জামালপুরে ইয়ুথ ফর বাংলাদেশের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ ‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News Shabana Azmi Confesses This Javed Akhtar Habit Seriously ‘Drives Her Mad’ | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়া মানুষ ও দেশের নেত্রী হয়ে উঠেছিলেন: নূরুল কবীর Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Karan Johar Buys Rs 8.05 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Khar West; Deal Registered In November 2025 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Karan Johar Buys Rs 8.05 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Khar West; Deal Registered In November 2025 | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Karan Johar has bought a ₹8.05 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West. The property in Pali Vintage was registered in November 2025 and includes two parking spaces.

font

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Khar West for ₹8.05 crore.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Khar West for ₹8.05 crore.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has invested in a premium residential apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West, shelling out ₹8.05 crore for the property. According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, the transaction was officially registered in November 2025.

Inside the Property: Size, Building and Registration Details

The apartment is situated in the Pali Vintage building, a residential development in Khar West. As per official records, the unit has a carpet area of 1,060.13 sq ft (98.49 sq metres) and includes two exclusive car parking spaces. The purchase attracted a stamp duty of ₹48 lakh, along with registration charges amounting to ₹30,000.

Why Khar West Continues to Attract Premium Buyers

Khar West remains one of Mumbai’s most established and desirable residential neighbourhoods, known for its blend of connectivity and urban lifestyle. The area is well-connected through major arterial roads including Linking Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway, enabling easy movement across the city.

Connectivity to Business Hubs and Neighbouring Areas

The locality is served by the Khar Road railway station on the Western Line, offering suburban rail access. Its strategic positioning allows convenient travel to nearby areas such as Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri. Additionally, the Bandra–Worli Sea Link provides smoother connectivity to South Mumbai as well as business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel.

A Mature Residential Ecosystem

Over the years, Khar West has evolved into a sought-after residential address featuring a mix of premium apartments and boutique developments. The neighbourhood is surrounded by retail outlets, restaurants, entertainment spaces, reputed educational institutions and healthcare facilities, making it a preferred choice for professionals and families alike.

Karan Johar’s Career at a Glance

A leading figure in Hindi cinema, Karan Johar is the co-owner of Dharma Productions and made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. He has since directed several landmark films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Apart from filmmaking, Johar has also been a prominent television host and producer. On the professional front, his most recent release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, failed to perform at the box office.

First Published:

January 16, 2026, 21:08 IST

News movies bollywood Karan Johar Buys Rs 8.05 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Khar West; Deal Registered In November 2025
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Unseen Photo From Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st Birthday Celebration With Kiara Advani Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Unseen Photo From Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st Birthday Celebration With Kiara Advani Goes Viral | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়া ছিলেন দেশ ও মানুষের নেত্রী: শোকসভায় বক্তারা

খালেদা জিয়া ছিলেন দেশ ও মানুষের নেত্রী: শোকসভায় বক্তারা

‘Why Is Everyone Doing This?’: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Khushi Kapoor Joining Viral 2016 Throwback Trend | Bollywood News

‘Why Is Everyone Doing This?’: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Khushi Kapoor Joining Viral 2016 Throwback Trend | Bollywood News

জামালপুরে ইয়ুথ ফর বাংলাদেশের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

জামালপুরে ইয়ুথ ফর বাংলাদেশের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

Shabana Azmi Confesses This Javed Akhtar Habit Seriously ‘Drives Her Mad’ | Bollywood News

Shabana Azmi Confesses This Javed Akhtar Habit Seriously ‘Drives Her Mad’ | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়া মানুষ ও দেশের নেত্রী হয়ে উঠেছিলেন: নূরুল কবীর

খালেদা জিয়া মানুষ ও দেশের নেত্রী হয়ে উঠেছিলেন: নূরুল কবীর

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST