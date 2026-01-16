Karan Johar Buys Rs 8.05 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Khar West; Deal Registered In November 2025 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 21:08 IST

Karan Johar has bought a ₹8.05 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West. The property in Pali Vintage was registered in November 2025 and includes two parking spaces.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Khar West for ₹8.05 crore.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has invested in a premium residential apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West, shelling out ₹8.05 crore for the property. According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, the transaction was officially registered in November 2025.

Inside the Property: Size, Building and Registration Details

The apartment is situated in the Pali Vintage building, a residential development in Khar West. As per official records, the unit has a carpet area of 1,060.13 sq ft (98.49 sq metres) and includes two exclusive car parking spaces. The purchase attracted a stamp duty of ₹48 lakh, along with registration charges amounting to ₹30,000.

Why Khar West Continues to Attract Premium Buyers

Khar West remains one of Mumbai’s most established and desirable residential neighbourhoods, known for its blend of connectivity and urban lifestyle. The area is well-connected through major arterial roads including Linking Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway, enabling easy movement across the city.

Connectivity to Business Hubs and Neighbouring Areas

The locality is served by the Khar Road railway station on the Western Line, offering suburban rail access. Its strategic positioning allows convenient travel to nearby areas such as Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri. Additionally, the Bandra–Worli Sea Link provides smoother connectivity to South Mumbai as well as business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel.

A Mature Residential Ecosystem

Over the years, Khar West has evolved into a sought-after residential address featuring a mix of premium apartments and boutique developments. The neighbourhood is surrounded by retail outlets, restaurants, entertainment spaces, reputed educational institutions and healthcare facilities, making it a preferred choice for professionals and families alike.

Karan Johar’s Career at a Glance

A leading figure in Hindi cinema, Karan Johar is the co-owner of Dharma Productions and made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. He has since directed several landmark films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Apart from filmmaking, Johar has also been a prominent television host and producer. On the professional front, his most recent release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, failed to perform at the box office.

First Published: January 16, 2026, 21:08 IST

News movies bollywood Karan Johar Buys Rs 8.05 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Khar West; Deal Registered In November 2025