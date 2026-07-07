Karan Johar Is ‘Elated And Honoured’, Thanks PM Modi For Praising ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ In Jakarta | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 07, 2026, 21:59 IST

During his address, PM Modi stressed the massive popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia with a special mention to the title track of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Karan Johar thanks PM Modi for praising his film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a special mention to his iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ during his address in Jakarta. On Tuesday, KJo thanked the PM for making the song ‘live forever’.

During his address, PM Modi stressed the massive popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia with a special mention to the title track of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

PM Modi was heard saying, “Yahan Bharat ka gana ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘kuch kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai. (Here, India’s song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is very popular. When India and Indonesia move forward together, a lot more will happen.” The witty wordplay by the Prime Minister points out the potential for a strong collaboration between the two nations.

Overwhelmed by the mention of his movie, Karan re-shared the video on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle. The ‘Dharma’ head wrote, “Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all it’s love. Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever!!! (sic).”

Talking about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the film marked Karan Johar’s debut as a director. Backed by Karan Johar’s father, Yash Johar, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead, along with Salman Khan and Sana Saeed in significant roles. Considered to be one of the most celebrated romantic dramas in Bollywood, the songs and dialogues of the movie remained ingrained in the memory of movie buffs across generations and borders.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

News movies bollywood Karan Johar Is ‘Elated And Honoured’, Thanks PM Modi For Praising ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ In Jakarta