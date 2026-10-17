Ranabaali: Reviews And Ratings Of Vijay-Rashmika Film Disabled On BookMyShow After Court Order | Telugu Cinema News

News movies telugu-cinema Ranabaali: Reviews And Ratings Of Vijay-Rashmika Film Disabled On BookMyShow After Court Order

Last Updated: October 17, 2026, 08:05 IST

It should also be noted that the move comes at a time when Ranabaali has also been getting largely negative reviews from all.

Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali has had its reviews and ratings disabled on BookMyShow. This comes after a Bengaluru court order granting interim relief to the film’s makers against allegedly defamatory and false online content.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Bengaluru court restrained several platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Google India, BookMyShow, IMDb, Facebook India and Meta, along with unidentified defendants, from hosting or circulating the allegedly defamatory content concerning the film.

The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, reportedly approached the court over online posts, reaction videos and comments that allegedly mocked the film and predicted its failure before its theatrical release. The production house claimed that the content amounted to a coordinated review-bombing campaign involving anonymous accounts and bot networks.

Following the order, BookMyShow disabled public reviews and ratings for Ranabaali. A disclaimer on the platform reads, “Ratings & Reviews disabled as per court order.” However, users can still check showtimes and book tickets for the film.

It should also be noted that the move comes at a time when the film has also been getting largely negative reviews from all. Several social media users and reviews have suggested that Ranabaali lacks in terms of screenplay even when Vijay and Rashmika have done their part well. The film is currently running in theatres.

Ranabaali marks another collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika, who have previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The film has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and is presented by T-Series.

Ranabaali is not a straightforward biopic or a direct retelling of the life of one documented historical figure. Instead, the film draws inspiration from a real historical period and depicts the struggles of people in Rayalaseema during the British colonial era.

At A Glance 1 . A Bengaluru court granted interim relief to the makers of Ranabaali by restraining multiple platforms from hosting allegedly defamatory online content. 2 . Mythri Movie Makers approached the court claiming a coordinated review-bombing campaign involving anonymous accounts and bot networks. 3 . BookMyShow disabled public reviews and ratings for Ranabaali following the court order while still allowing ticket bookings. 4 . Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Show More

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular role of Ranabaali, who has been described as a Telugu man from Rayalaseema who rises against British oppression. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and companion in his fight. Arnold Vosloo also plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector, an English oppressor in the movie.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why did BookMyShow disable reviews and ratings for the film Ranabaali? BookMyShow disabled public reviews and ratings for Ranabaali following a Bengaluru court order that granted interim relief to the film’s makers against allegedly defamatory and false online content. Which production company approached the court over online posts mocking Ranabaali? Mythri Movie Makers approached the Bengaluru court, claiming that anonymous accounts and bot networks were running a coordinated review-bombing campaign and posting defamatory reaction videos before the film’s theatrical release. What historical setting and plot are featured in the movie Ranabaali? Ranabaali is a periodical action drama set during the British colonial era, depicting the struggles and famine faced by the people of Rayalaseema. Vijay Deverakonda stars as Ranabaali, a Telugu man who rises against British oppression, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Jayamma. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: October 17, 2026, 08:05 IST