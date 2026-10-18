রবিবার, ১৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৭:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
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ফ্রান্সে সংঘর্ষ, লুটপাট ও ভবনে আগুন, গ্রেফতার ১২০০ Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News ‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে ওষুধ কারখানায় আগুন, আহত ১ প্রধান তথ্য কমিশনার হলেন অধ্যাপক নাহরিন ইসলাম খান রাশিয়ার তেল-গ্যাস কেনায় নিষেধাজ্ঞা স্থগিত ট্রাম্পের, স্বস্তিতে ভারত গ্রিনমেট্রিক ওয়ার্ল্ড ইউনিভার্সিটি র‍্যাঙ্কিং ২০২৬-এ উত্তরা ইউনিভার্সিটির অর্জন, রাষ্ট্রপতির অভিনন্দন Ranabaali: Reviews And Ratings Of Vijay-Rashmika Film Disabled On BookMyShow After Court Order | Telugu Cinema News Under pressure and on the move: India coach flags mental fatigue in camp amid ‘jam-packed’ schedule | Cricket News বঙ্গভঙ্গ দিবসে কর্মসূচি না থাকায় বিএনপির সমালোচনা জেডিপির
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Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News

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  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৮ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৮৪ সময় দেখুন
Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News


News movies regional-cinema Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case

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Bhojpuri actor and BJP MLC Pawan Singh was fined ₹3,000 for missing a hearing in the maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh. The next hearing is on November 12.

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Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined By Family Court As Jyoti Singh's Case Continues.

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined By Family Court As Jyoti Singh’s Case Continues.

A family court has fined Bhojpuri actor and Bihar BJP MLC Pawan Singh Rs 3,000 for missing a hearing in the maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh. The court has fixed November 12 as the next date of hearing.

Jyoti, who appeared in court with her lawyer on Saturday, accused her husband of making a mockery of the judicial process by using his influence. She said the case had been going on for four years and expressed frustration over the delay. “The case was filed four years ago. There is a limit to one’s patience. My life has been ruined,” she told reporters.

Why Pawan Singh Missed The Court Hearing

According to news agency PTI, Pawan Singh’s lawyer, Harivansh Singh, told the court that the actor could not attend the hearing because his mother, Pratima Devi, was unwell.

The hearing was scheduled before Additional Principal Judge Kamalapati Prajapati at the family court. Harivansh Singh said a medical certificate issued by his client’s mother’s doctor had been submitted to the court, along with an application seeking mediation.

The court imposed the Rs 3,000 fine and set November 12 as the next hearing date. Jyoti filed the maintenance petition on April 22, 2022. The couple married on March 6, 2018.

Jyoti Singh’s Allegations Against Pawan Singh

The maintenance case is part of a public dispute between the couple. In 2025, Jyoti was seen outside Pawan Singh’s residence in Lucknow, where police officers stopped her from entering the premises.

Jyoti alleged that her husband had filed an FIR against her. However, police officers at the scene clarified that no official case had been registered at that time and that she had only been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

She refused repeated requests from the police to accompany them to the station and accused the authorities of publicly humiliating her. An officer referred to ongoing legal proceedings between the couple and mentioned a complaint Jyoti had allegedly filed accusing Pawan Singh of murder. Jyoti denied this, saying her complaint concerned maintenance and was not criminal in nature.

Jyoti also accused Pawan Singh of infidelity, alleging that he had taken another woman to a hotel in front of her shortly after the elections. She questioned his public image and his claims of wanting to serve society.

“Yeh samaj ki seva karenge? Yeh Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauraan apni patni ka istemal kiya, aur phir doosri ladkiyon ko lekar hotel gaye. Sab poochte the na ki chunav ke baad main kyun aa gayi? Kyunki chunav ke 20 din baad Pawan ji hamare saamne ek ladki ko lekar hotel gaye the. Hum ek patni hoke yeh bardaasht nahin kar sakte the, isiliye hum chale gaye. Aur ab yeh Pawan ji insaaf karenge?”(Is this the man who says he wants to serve society? The same man who calls the police to throw out his wife? He used me during the election campaign and then took other women to hotels. People used to ask why I returned after the election. It’s because 20 days after the election, Pawan took a girl to a hotel in front of me. As a wife, I couldn’t tolerate that, so I left. And now he claims he’ll bring justice?)”

The family court is scheduled to hear the maintenance case again on November 12.

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A family court fined Bhojpuri actor and Bihar BJP MLC Pawan Singh Rs 3,000 for missing a scheduled hearing in the maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh.

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Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

October 18, 2026, 07:40 IST

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