বুধবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Sex Scenes In Bollywood: ‘I Might Not Be Comfortable Doing…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১২, ২০২৫ ৪:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
Kareena Kapoor, who has never done a sex scene in her career, admitted that she doesn’t feel comfortable with it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan [Pic courtesy: Instagram]

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Gillian Anderson recently engaged in a candid conversation about female representation in cinema, touching upon topics like female desire and the portrayal of intimacy on screen. Kareena, who has never done a sex scene in her career, admitted that she doesn’t feel comfortable with it, adding that Indian audiences are still not as open as some might hope.

In a conversation hosted by The Dirty Magazine, Gillian asked Kareena about her stance on filming intimate scenes. Kareena responded, “I feel like it’s not important to take a story forward. It is not something I believe is required in the form of a story to show that. I know I might not be comfortable doing that on screen. I never have done it. We have to start looking at and respecting it a lot more before we put it on screen. Where I’m coming from is the fact that we’re still not as open.”

This year marks Kareena’s 25th year in Bollywood. The daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, she made her debut in 2000 with Refugee, which also introduced Abhishek Bachchan. While the film underperformed at the box office, Kareena’s talent shone through, and she quickly cemented her place as one of Bollywood’s leading ladies.

Over the years, she has delivered several acclaimed performances in films like Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, Talaash, Aitraaz, Crew, and Jaane Jaan. Known for her versatility, Kareena continues to push boundaries in the industry.

While no official announcement has been made about her next project, 2025 began on a difficult note for Kareena, as her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked by an intruder at their Bandra home. In 2024, she was seen in Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again.

However, reports suggest that Kareena may be part of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Daayra, where she will reportedly star alongside Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is set to play a cop.

