শুক্রবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
Kartik Aaryan ‘Baap Ka Baap Hai PR Mein’, Says Rahul Bhatt: ‘I Didn’t Get Along With Him Initially’

Rahul Bhatt reveals Kartik Aaryan had trust issues initially during Chandu Champion prep, calls him a PR genius.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan’s jaw-dropping transformation in Chandu Champion left audiences and industry peers equally stunned. Playing a professional boxer and swimmer in Kabir Khan’s period sports drama, Kartik underwent two years of intense training under fitness coach and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul praised Kartik for his dedication, especially considering the actor’s lack of prior training. “He didn’t have any foundation in strength training. He also had to do boxing, which is a different skill set. He also had to swimming. So it was a tough thing he pulled off. He’s not an athlete. He’s not Tiger (Shroff) or one of those guys. But he pulled it off,” said Rahul.

However, their journey wasn’t always smooth. Rahul admitted, “He’d doubt me a little in the beginning. I didn’t get along with him, like say I did with Aamir (Khan). You have to get along in this business. You have to surrender to your coach. That comfort has to be there.”

Despite the rocky start, Rahul clarified that Kartik remained respectful and professional throughout. “He was very respectful, very punctual, a thorough professional again. There are a lot of things I’ve learnt from him, like self-promotion. Baap ka baap hai, dadaji hai, ye sab cheez mein (he aces the PR game). But I can’t do what he can. Only he can do it. That’s what it takes to be a movie star in today’s time. If that’s what it takes, then I’m not fit to be anything. I’m fit to be a pehelwan (bodybuilder) only.”

Rahul, best remembered for his appearance on Bigg Boss 4, is also known for training Aamir Khan for Dangal and guided the superstar through a dramatic “fat to fit” transformation for the 2016 wrestling blockbuster.

The son of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, Rahul is half-brother to Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. While Rahul may not be in the limelight like his siblings, his work behind the scenes continues to shape some of Bollywood’s biggest physical transformations.

